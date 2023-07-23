Education: ‘Not worth your money’ – UK government makes list of inefficient courses

A university degree should not only significantly increase the level of knowledge of the students, but also give them a good start in their professional life. But almost 30 per cent of degrees in the UK lead neither to a well-paying job that requires higher qualifications nor to further studies 15 months after qualification, according to data from the Office for Students (OfS), the regulator of higher education. The think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies has calculated that 20 percent of graduates would be better off financially today if they had not attended university.

Universities in England whose courses offer weak prospects on the job market or where a disproportionately large number of students give up before they graduate are to be subject to much stricter rules in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

