The topic of a shortage of workers and skilled workers is currently on everyone’s lips – as is the associated question: What potential of workers can be leveraged domestically for the labor market? The AMS Vienna sees a few starting points here, one of which is the improved integration of young people who are entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection. With its increase in persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection, Vienna has a particularly high potential to enable these people to train as specialists.

The highest proportion of persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection among registered persons under the age of 25 in Austria was 8,342 persons in February 2023 in the AMS Vienna.

Education as the key to integration: That would be important now!

From the point of view of the AMS Vienna, young people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection need an introductory offer of 14 to 18 months, which is a kind of “entry school, a youth college“ represents. It must be an offer of 35 hours a week that combines learning the German language with mathematics, general education, careers orientation, sports, culture and value training, as well as work with boys and girls. We need these combinations in order to get people into an apprenticeship or into other professional training more quickly.

Persons up to the age of 25 or 30 should have future training such as apprenticeships or training at a comparable level, for professions with high demand such as tourism, care and health or sustainability (e.g. Just Transition – action plan for training and further education).

In order to get a good foothold in Austria and to be available to the job market, above all as skilled workers, young people need something that goes beyond learning the German language and Austrian values Vocational training. The basis for this is, in particular, supplementary training in the subjects of mathematics, English, general education, sports and culture. So are needed school-like offers, in order to lay the foundation for higher-quality training. The AMS Vienna also thinks it makes sense to integrate internship opportunities in these professions. This presupposes that companies also make these available to a sufficient extent.

We should also give more thought to bilingual training. The AMS Vienna has already started an intensive bilingual skilled worker training in the system catering in Farsi/German and will now start a training in the field of installation and building technology/electrical installation in Arabic/German with the AK Vienna and the WAFF in order to prepare people for the big projects in the to win the conversion of the sustainable energy supply of the city of Vienna.

Search and find training companies

The cooperation with companies, but also with regions throughout Austria, is an important lever from the point of view of the AMS Vienna. We look forward to many more collaborations in Vienna. But we also want to start a program called #LehreRural from Vienna. That means we are looking for companies in all regions of Austria that provide taster internships with accommodation. The regional actors are also invited to take care of the accommodation for one week to 14 days. This should not only be offered in tourism, but in all sectors, since it is also about apprentices in technical areas. The #b.mobile program is intended to support this possibility.

What does it take?

The workforce recruitment of apprentices and people who complete skilled worker training cannot be successfully implemented without the appropriate funds for the training. A political commitment is therefore required to provide the AMS with the appropriate funds.