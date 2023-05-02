Home » Effect of China and the United States: the price of crude oil slips to -4%
Business

Effect of China and the United States: the price of crude oil slips to -4%

by admin
Effect of China and the United States: the price of crude oil slips to -4%

Crude oil slide, Milan closes down waiting for the Fed and the ECB

Crude oil slipped on the back of slowing manufacturing in China and factory orders in the US, which fell short of estimates in March. WTI dropped 4% to 72.66 dollars a barrel and Brent 3.78% to 76.29 dollars a barrel.

Meanwhile, Piazza Affari closed the session down in view of a crucial week in terms of monetary policy. Tomorrow there will be the Fed meeting which will decide on the rate hike, while Thursday will be the turn of the ECB. Investors were also disappointed by the data on inflation in Europe, which rose again to 7% in April. The Ftse Mib, in the middle of the quarterly season, lost 1.65% to 26,630 points.

On the list, however, Stm (+1.52%) and Prysmian (+0.86%) stood out. In the banking sector, after an always positive session, Unicredit closed with a drop of 1.75% on the eve of the release of the accounts; then Mps +2.15%, Intesa +2.35%, Banco Bpm +2.12%, Bper +1.57%. In energy Eni -4.19%, Enel -1.63%, Saipem -7.32% on the eve of the meeting. Eyes on Tim (-2.70%) awaiting the May 4th board of directors who will decide on the new non-binding offers from Cdp-Macquaire and Kkr for the network.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Consumer prices in Japan have risen year-on-year for nine consecutive months. Energy and food prices have risen significantly.

You may also like

Rafael Leao and Calabria at the Lazza concert...

Football app: millions for prematch – also by...

Piazza Affari ends at -1.65% with oil stocks...

Former Alibaba boss Jack Ma is now a...

The BMW Panoramic Vision head-up display as standard...

“AI godfather” leaves Google and warns of developments

Tamburi, blitz in Italian Design Brands waiting for...

What is the exchange and how does trading...

«Stranger Things», the largest European pop-up store in...

Frank Thelen: Reading critical comments is a waste...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy