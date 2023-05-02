Effect of China and the United States: the price of crude oil slips to -4%

Crude oil slide, Milan closes down waiting for the Fed and the ECB

Crude oil slipped on the back of slowing manufacturing in China and factory orders in the US, which fell short of estimates in March. WTI dropped 4% to 72.66 dollars a barrel and Brent 3.78% to 76.29 dollars a barrel.

Meanwhile, Piazza Affari closed the session down in view of a crucial week in terms of monetary policy. Tomorrow there will be the Fed meeting which will decide on the rate hike, while Thursday will be the turn of the ECB. Investors were also disappointed by the data on inflation in Europe, which rose again to 7% in April. The Ftse Mib, in the middle of the quarterly season, lost 1.65% to 26,630 points.

On the list, however, Stm (+1.52%) and Prysmian (+0.86%) stood out. In the banking sector, after an always positive session, Unicredit closed with a drop of 1.75% on the eve of the release of the accounts; then Mps +2.15%, Intesa +2.35%, Banco Bpm +2.12%, Bper +1.57%. In energy Eni -4.19%, Enel -1.63%, Saipem -7.32% on the eve of the meeting. Eyes on Tim (-2.70%) awaiting the May 4th board of directors who will decide on the new non-binding offers from Cdp-Macquaire and Kkr for the network.

