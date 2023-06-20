Effective investment grew rapidly and the consumer market remained active from January to May. Inner Mongolia’s economy ran smoothly-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Yang Fan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)The latest news from the Autonomous Region Statistics Bureau: From January to May this year, the region’s industrial production was generally stable, effective investment grew rapidly, the consumer market remained active, and the overall economy continued to maintain a stable operation.

Since the beginning of this year, the whole region has focused on the five major tasks entrusted by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Inner Mongolia and the two major events of building a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches to Inner Mongolia, and adhere to the overall work of seeking progress while maintaining stability The keynote, focus on promoting stable economic operation and high-quality development, and achieved positive results.

Industrial production is generally stable, and emerging industries are developing well. From January to May, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size in the region increased by 6.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.2 percentage points higher than the national average level in the same period. In terms of three major industries, the added value of the mining industry in the region increased by 3.8% year-on-year, the added value of the manufacturing industry increased by 10.7% year-on-year, and the added value of electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industries increased by 7.4% year-on-year. In terms of economic types, the added value of state-owned holding companies in the region increased by 4.8% year-on-year, the added value of joint-stock enterprises increased by 7.0% year-on-year, the added value of foreign and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises increased by 10.9% year-on-year, and the added value of private enterprises increased by 0.4% year-on-year. In terms of industries, among the 38 major industrial sectors in the region, the added value of 28 industries achieved year-on-year growth, with a growth rate of 73.7%. In terms of the output of industrial products above designated size, the output of raw coal in the region was 510 million tons, an increase of 2.2% year-on-year; the power generation was 283.81 billion kwh, an increase of 10.4% year-on-year; the output of dairy products was 2.170 million tons, an increase of 34.6% year-on-year. From January to May, the added value of strategic emerging industries above designated size and high-tech manufacturing in the region increased by 18.2% and 20.9% year-on-year respectively.

Investment in fixed assets grew rapidly, and the pace of investment structure adjustments accelerated. -Downloaded to the third edition-Uplinked to the first edition. From January to May, the region’s fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) increased by 35.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 31.3 percentage points higher than the national average level during the same period. Among them, private investment increased by 20.0% year-on-year, and social sector investment increased by 65.9% year-on-year. In terms of investment in key areas, the region’s infrastructure investment increased by 48.0% year-on-year, manufacturing investment increased by 55.4% year-on-year, and real estate development investment increased by 1.7% year-on-year. In terms of investment in the secondary and tertiary industries, investment in the secondary industry in the region increased by 57.5% year-on-year, investment in the tertiary industry increased by 9.8% year-on-year, and industrial investment in the secondary industry increased by 57.6% year-on-year. At the same time, investment in high-tech industries in the region increased by 68.0% year-on-year, investment in high-tech manufacturing in high-tech industries increased by 121.5% year-on-year, and investment in new energy industries increased by 137.6% year-on-year.

The consumer market remains active, with strong demand for online retail. From January to May, the total retail sales of social consumer goods in the region was 205.20 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%, and the growth rate was the same as the national average level during the same period. According to the location of the business units, the retail sales of urban consumer goods in the region increased by 9.3% year-on-year, and the retail sales of rural consumer goods increased by 9.0% year-on-year. In terms of consumption types, the retail sales of goods in the region increased by 8.1% year-on-year, and catering revenue increased by 21.4% year-on-year. From January to May, among the 21 categories of commodities above the designated size in the region, the retail sales of 14 categories maintained growth, with a growth rate of 66.7%. In terms of online consumption, from January to May, the retail sales of goods completed by units above the designated size through public networks in the region increased by 94.2% year-on-year.

The service industry is running smoothly, and the contact service industry is developing well. In the first four months, the operating income of service industries above designated size in the region increased by 12.3% year-on-year. In terms of industry categories, the operating income of the 10 service industries in the region all achieved year-on-year growth. Among them, the operating income of transportation, warehousing and postal services increased by 15.1% year-on-year, achieving rapid growth. From the point of view of the contact service industry, the operating income of the air passenger transport industry in the region increased by 105.9% year-on-year, the operating income of the resident service industry increased by 43.3% year-on-year, and the operating income of the entertainment industry increased by 54.7% year-on-year.

