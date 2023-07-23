Efficiency 3%. Disadvantages and Advantages, Is it worth it?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

July 21, 2023

How many times have you seen the Smart Postal Savings Book commercial on TV? But even if that didn’t happen, this tool would certainly be one of the first to come to mind if you were looking for a source of savings.

The later, in fact, they have always represented one of the cornerstones for Italian investors, but despite the trust placed in them, its tools are not always among the best available today.

If you are looking for opinions on the advantages and disadvantages of the smart postal passbook, Poste Italiane’s savings tool.

Are the interests satisfactory? Is it convenient for me? What risks do I have to take if I deposit my money in the passbook? How does the smart booklet card work? Is there an IBAN to send bank transfers?

Let’s go and clarify all these doubts together by analyzing the opportunity for savers.

Let’s start right away by saying that, before choosing any savings instrument, you need to ask yourself what your risk profile is: my article analyzes a low-risk one, guaranteed by the Italian State and placed exclusively by the Post Office.

In a nutshell, if you want to subscribe to it, you can only do so by going to a post office or in any case by accessing the online services of the Post: be wary of any external consultants!

The Libretto Smart is one of the options: to get an overview, I suggest reading my general guide to the Postal Savings Book.

This article talks about:

A little introduction

Not that there is a need in this case, however I always like to remember that it is important to find out about the Institute that offers the product in question, so as to test its reliability and safety.

The Smart postal passbook is offered by the Poste Italiane Group, born as an institution dedicated to the management of postal and telegraphic services, but over time it has grown to include over 30 companies active in various sectors, including finance, insurance and banking.

So this is a serious company and you mustn’t have doubts about it, but remember that the reliability of the company is important, however it alone does not determine the convenience of the product, it is necessary to analyze the specific characteristics of the contract.

Let’s continue!

Postal Savings Book Smart 2023: benefits and interest. Is it worth it?

Let’s start immediately with the interest: how much do I earn by depositing my money in the post office passbook? The gross annual rate is only 0.001% per annum if you choose an ordinary passbook, therefore practically equal to zero. A 26% taxation is applied to the postal passbook on interest, which accrues from the day of payment and until the date of extinction of the passbook, with annual capitalization on 31 December.

However, the smart booklet offers an offer on the new liquidity deposited by 6 March 2023: in fact, you can getand up to 3% gross.

The risks are really low, if not zero, as there is the guarantee of the Italian State: ok, our country is not doing very well, but in the event of Italy’s default, the problems will be quite different!

The Post Office provides customers with an app for mobile devices and an online service dedicated to postal savings. In addition, there can be up to four holders and postal savings bonds can be subscribed to through the booklet.

With this libretto, you can transfer and receive money from your current account to your Libretto Smart with a simple bank transfer.

Costs

As specified by the company, the Smart Postal Savings Book is totally free: there are no management costs, the operations are free and the card for making deposits and withdrawals through the official Postamat circuit is also free.

Warning: the interest premium rate disappeared in 2016.

In practice, anyone who decides to open the Libretto Smart today cannot obtain the remuneration envisaged for old customers. I remind you that the tax on postal savings books is 20% to be applied to the gross rate.

In fact, we must not forget that we must pay thestamp duty you seem to

34.20 euros per natural person, while the figure amounts to 100 euros per legal person.

This tax is not payable for natural persons when the overall average annual stock of postal savings books with the same heading is less than 5,000 euros.

If, following the tax burdens established by law, the Passbook does not have a sufficient balance to debit the entire amount due, then the Passbook will expire. In this case, once the incompetent Libretto has been extinguished, the credit compensation based on other Librettos bearing the same heading will apply for all legal purposes.

How to send money to Libretto Smart

As we have already seen, it is possible to send money by bank transfer, and it is possible to receive it.

In fact, since July 10, 2014 everything is very simple. It is possible to pay money by bank transfer: to do so, go to the nearest post office and communicate your bank details: you will receive the IBAN of your Libretto Smart into which to pay money.

It is necessary to make this step because the transfer is possible only from an account communicated to the Post Office: it can be done both physically from the bank and via home banking.

If the holder of the passbook also has a postal current account or another passbook, he can carry out the girofondo using the card associated with the passbook or the Postmat card. Transactions carried out at the post office counter are free.

Withdrawal

It is possible to withdraw from the contract at any time without penalty without costs and without having to indicate the reason. The withdrawal must be exercised by written communication to Poste Italiane delivered to the Post Office, or by registered letter with return receipt.

SuperSmart Offer: Is it worth it?

The SuperSmart offer allows greater earnings for the sums deposited in your postal passbook through a higher interest rate than the base rate. In this case it is necessary to choose between the durations envisaged in the contract conditions and bringing the provision to maturity.

In practice it is a mechanism very similar to that of the tied deposit.

The minimum amount to be set aside is equal to 1,000 euros and then proceed in multiples of 500 euros up to a maximum of 3 million euros. A maximum of 5 provisions can be made per day and a maximum of 30 per single offer. By changing the offer, the “counter” that sets the maximum limits is reset to zero, it being understood that the 3 million cannot be exceeded in any case.

The interest rate paid for the Super Smart offer is 3.50% gross per annum for 270-day provisions, while 3% for provisions with a duration of 365 days, and of the1,50% for provisions of 360 days.

How to request the Smart Postal Savings Book?

It’s all very simple: just go, equipped with valid identity documents, to a post office.

If you want a safe solution to protect your savings, this can be a valid alternative to term deposits.

Smart booklet: Opinions

We have seen the main features of this tool, but unfortunately, as I said at the beginning, I don’t think this is an advantageous tool, despite the trust placed in the post office by the Italians.

Times have changed and starting from 2017 there is no longer the premium rate that applies only to old customers.

If you have to invest liquidity, you should look at deposit accounts or some current accounts.

It is certainly true that interest rates are higher than they were a few years ago, but this should not be seen from an “absolute” perspective, rather it should be remembered that inflation is currently high. Precisely for this reason, when you choose to opt for a solution of this kind, remember to consider the whole big picture.

Even if you wanted to have a tool in which to leave your “emergency” savings, or buffer, to invest the rest of your savings elsewhere, the postal savings book cannot be considered a good tool. Better perhaps to prefer an unrestricted deposit account, from which you can take money if necessary.

But if you had come here with the aim of doing bear fruit your money, then know that this road is not for you. The costs are too high in the face of zero returns. The risk is to pay more than you earn.

If you are looking for avenues to invest, then you should read on.

Additional helpful resources

Here are some guides to read if you don’t know where to start to invest. I advise you to read the guides that you find below and, more generally, I advise you to train and study.

Without study and awareness, you risk making mistakes and activating tools that could frustrate your efforts to make your savings pay off.

Good continuation on Affari Miei.

