Efforts to Create a First-Class Business Environment: Highlights from the Second Meeting of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment

Hainan Province Holds Second Meeting to Improve Business Environment

On August 22, the provincial party committee of Hainan Province held its second meeting to discuss the progress of optimizing the business environment and plan for future work. The meeting was led by Feng Fei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment, and was attended by Governor Liu Xiaoming and other provincial leaders.

During the meeting, reports were presented on the progress of the business environment in 2023 and the evaluation of the business environment in Hainan Free Trade Port in 2022. Representatives from Tunchang, Changjiang, and Lingao made speeches. The meeting also reviewed and approved documents related to the first batch of business environment demonstration cities and counties (parks) in Hainan Province and the fourth batch of demonstration cases for optimizing the business environment. It was highlighted in the meeting that the evaluation of enterprises and public opinion should be the primary standard for assessing the business environment, and efforts should be made to benchmark advanced regions and constantly optimize the evaluation indicators.

The meeting emphasized that creating a first-class business environment is a key requirement of the “Overall Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port” and a practical need for Hainan’s high-quality development. The province must use a sense of crisis and urgency to anchor the goals and tasks, and make greater efforts to address the problems faced by market players and the public. It was also stressed that efforts should be made to continue improving the business environment, highlighting the unique features of the free trade port business environment, catching up with advanced regions, and striving to create a world-class business environment.

The meeting outlined several key points to optimize the business environment:

– Focusing on key areas to promote overall improvement, addressing service shortcomings such as water supply, gas supply, and land supply, and integrating fragmented reforms into a comprehensive approach to create a “full life cycle” service enterprise mechanism.

– Improving the efficiency of government services through system integration and innovation, constructing an “integrity Hainan” and “smart Hainan”, and establishing a high-quality social credit system based on advanced standards.

– Strengthening overall planning and coordination across departments, cities, counties, and parks to promote good practices and experiences, such as enterprise service specialists, and creating an atmosphere of mutual promotion and improvement.

The meeting concluded with the emphasis that creating a first-class business environment requires greater efforts, enthusiasm, and a stricter work style.

