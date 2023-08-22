Home » Efforts to Create a First-Class Business Environment: Highlights from the Second Meeting of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment
Business

Efforts to Create a First-Class Business Environment: Highlights from the Second Meeting of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment

by admin

Hainan Province Holds Second Meeting to Improve Business Environment

Source: Hainan News Network

On August 22, the provincial party committee of Hainan Province held its second meeting to discuss the progress of optimizing the business environment and plan for future work. The meeting was led by Feng Fei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment, and was attended by Governor Liu Xiaoming and other provincial leaders.

During the meeting, reports were presented on the progress of the business environment in 2023 and the evaluation of the business environment in Hainan Free Trade Port in 2022. Representatives from Tunchang, Changjiang, and Lingao made speeches. The meeting also reviewed and approved documents related to the first batch of business environment demonstration cities and counties (parks) in Hainan Province and the fourth batch of demonstration cases for optimizing the business environment. It was highlighted in the meeting that the evaluation of enterprises and public opinion should be the primary standard for assessing the business environment, and efforts should be made to benchmark advanced regions and constantly optimize the evaluation indicators.

The meeting emphasized that creating a first-class business environment is a key requirement of the “Overall Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port” and a practical need for Hainan’s high-quality development. The province must use a sense of crisis and urgency to anchor the goals and tasks, and make greater efforts to address the problems faced by market players and the public. It was also stressed that efforts should be made to continue improving the business environment, highlighting the unique features of the free trade port business environment, catching up with advanced regions, and striving to create a world-class business environment.

See also  Junshi Bio's anti-new crown drug VV116 "OEM" plan disclosure agency: sales are expected to exceed 10 billion

The meeting outlined several key points to optimize the business environment:

– Focusing on key areas to promote overall improvement, addressing service shortcomings such as water supply, gas supply, and land supply, and integrating fragmented reforms into a comprehensive approach to create a “full life cycle” service enterprise mechanism.
– Improving the efficiency of government services through system integration and innovation, constructing an “integrity Hainan” and “smart Hainan”, and establishing a high-quality social credit system based on advanced standards.
– Strengthening overall planning and coordination across departments, cities, counties, and parks to promote good practices and experiences, such as enterprise service specialists, and creating an atmosphere of mutual promotion and improvement.

The meeting concluded with the emphasis that creating a first-class business environment requires greater efforts, enthusiasm, and a stricter work style.

Original title: The second meeting of the Leading Group for Optimizing the Business Environment of the Provincial Party Committee pointed out

Create a first-class business environment with greater efforts, greater enthusiasm, and stricter work style.

Reporter: Li Lei

Photography: Feng Shuo

Responsible editor: Liang Jiaying.

You may also like

That’s why the climate crisis scares me when...

Banorte Offers 13,800 Pesos for Rare 20 Peso...

Electric cars, the MG4 family expands with XPower...

Kingsoft Cloud Achieves Record High Q2 Revenue and...

Inside Japan’s Complex Economic Story

Survey on working conditions – Employees in Switzerland:...

New York City Commuters Brace for Increased Transportation...

Goldman ready to sell personal advice

Baidu Group-SW Reports Strong Q2 Results with 43%...

Discover the Vibrant Delta Times Square Hotel in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy