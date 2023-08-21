Efforts to Standardize Registration and Declaration of Recombinant Collagen Medical Dressings Held by Provincial Drug Administration

Provincial Drug Administration Holds Seminar on Registration and Declaration of Recombinant Collagen Medical Dressings

In an effort to address the challenges and pain points experienced during the registration and declaration process of recombinant collagen medical dressing products in our province, the Provincial Drug Administration organized a seminar on August 10. The event aimed to further standardize the registration and declaration procedures for these medical dressings.

Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, delivered a speech at the seminar, emphasizing the importance given by the State Food and Drug Administration and the Provincial Drug Administration to the high-quality development of the recombinant collagen industry. In order to standardize the registration and supervision requirements for these products, several guidelines and standards have been issued. This move is expected to create favorable opportunities for the related industries to flourish.

During the meeting, Wang Ling highlighted the role of enterprises in shouldering the responsibility for the quality and safety of medical devices. He urged them to increase their focus on technological innovation in order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products. Additionally, regulatory departments were encouraged to expedite the reform and innovation of the review and approval system. This would involve enhancing technical service capabilities and introducing service innovation. The aim is to establish a seamless communication platform that encompasses technology, inspections, reviews, and supervision. Such efforts would help eliminate issues faced by enterprises at various stages, including research and development, clinical trials, inspections, registration declarations, and post-marketing changes.

The seminar also covered the classification and definition application, as well as the registration and declaration process, for recombinant collagen medical dressings in the province. Detailed explanations were provided regarding the scope, performance indicators, inspection methods, sterilization process research, stability research, clinical evaluation, and inspection requirements. The discussion also addressed common problems encountered in the application materials and registration verification for products under review. Furthermore, the seminar emphasized the importance of adhering to the registration standards set by the State Food and Drug Administration to standardize the registration of recombinant collagen wound dressings.

In the symposium and exchange session, participants from 15 research and development and production enterprises in the province shared updates on their respective recombinant collagen medical dressing projects. The focus was on addressing queries related to product category determination, compilation of technical requirements, sterilization and disinfection process research, quality control of raw materials, stability research, and clinical evaluation—highlighting the most pressing and challenging issues faced by the industry.

The seminar, organized by the Administrative Licensing Office of the Provincial Bureau, aimed to bring together stakeholders and foster a collaborative environment to streamline the registration and declaration process for recombinant collagen medical dressings. Through this initiative, the goal is to promote the high-quality development of the medical device industry in the province.

