Different from previous years, after the National Day this year, the price of eggs rose instead of falling, showing a situation of not falling in the off-season.

A reporter from the Financial Associated Press learned that many factors caused the price of eggs to rise more than expected after the holiday. The main reason was the mismatch between short-term supply and demand of eggs. In addition, the price of feed remained high, providing strong support for egg prices. Therefore, the enthusiasm for replenishment in the first 6-8 months is poor. It is expected that the number of new laying hens will decrease in the fourth quarter, and the egg price may remain high and fluctuating.

Egg prices rise strongly after the holiday

As of October 13, the average price of eggs in the main producing areas was 5.87 yuan/catties. Compared with the post-holiday egg price on October 8, the price of eggs rose by 0.43 yuan/catties, an increase of 7.9%. The average price in the main sales area is 5.96 yuan/catties, which is 0.58 yuan/catties higher than the post-holiday egg price, an increase of 10.78%.

Regarding the recent strong operation of eggs, Wang Qiuyu, egg analyst of the Agricultural Products Division of Shanghai Ganglian, said in an interview with a reporter from the Financial Associated Press: “The number of newly-produced laying hens is relatively limited recently, and the elimination of more and fewer pens directly leads to the current tight supply. , especially the red eggs are out of stock in many places.”

He further explained that since 2020, affected by the long-term low inventory of laying hens, the number of old chickens that can be purchased is not much, but the average number of slaughtered chickens in the third quarter has increased significantly, which is almost close to the data of previous years. Especially before the National Day after the Mid-Autumn Festival, old chickens of the right age were eliminated and put out for slaughter in many places; however, due to the high cost of feed after the Spring Festival this year, the enthusiasm of the breeding side to supplement the slaughter has been low.

Source of this article: Dongcai.com Author: Editor in charge: Yang Xiaomin