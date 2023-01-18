Home Business Egg prices still have room to strengthen in the first half of the year due to the seasonal strength before the spot festival_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Minmetals Futures Author: Minmetals Futures

Research report text

egg

The supply of goods slowed down, and the price of eggs in the main production areas continued to drop, falling 0.11 yuan to 4.94 yuan/catties, and Xinji 4.44 yuan/catties.

The domestic demand picked up rapidly, superimposed Taoji speeded up the slaughter, and the seasonal strength of the spot stock before the festival was stronger than expected, and the near contract received support, but the 05 and other contracts were also expected to be relatively full, and the upper pressure gradually increased;

In the mid-term, the egg market is still facing a pattern of low inventory and gradual recovery of consumption. In the first half of the year, egg prices still have room to strengthen. It is recommended to wait for the fall to buy.

【Hog】

The price of pigs across the country continued to rise slightly, with the average price of foreign three yuan rising by 0.38 yuan to 15.17 yuan/kg, the average price of Henan 15.8 yuan/kg, and Sichuan 14.73 yuan/kg. However, the pre-holiday stocking has been gradually completed, and the purchase plan at the slaughtering end has a certain reduction expectation. The overall rise in pig prices may be limited, and the operation is stabilizing;

The pre-holiday consumption is released intensively, slaughtering is heavy, and the weight drops rapidly at the same time, but it is still high year-on-year, and the fat pig discount shows that the backlog of production capacity has not yet been fully cleared. In the future, we will pay attention to the effect of low-price reduction of production capacity, and the price rebound after the low-level shock Time, weak reality game and strong expectations, can be alternately carried out in the near month when the price is high and the month when the price is low.

