Home Business EGM, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI towards the IPO: the group’s strategy
Business

EGM, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI towards the IPO: the group’s strategy

by admin
EGM, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI towards the IPO: the group’s strategy

SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI announces that it has submitted to Borsa Italiana the pre-admission communication functional to the admission to trading of its ordinary shares and related warrants on Euronext Growth Milan.

Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti, President of SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI: “With over 80 years of experience, we have become the Italian leader in a market niche where the competitive advantage is represented by multiple elements of uniqueness: a tailored approach towards every need , excellence in the product-service offered, a 360-degree customer experience for the satisfaction and loyalty of our customers, efficiency in processes guaranteed by the maximum use of technologies. With these solid foundations we intend to extend our presence internationally and act as an aggregator in the big bag sector”.

Luisa Franceschetti, Chief Executive Officer of SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI: “Each sector is permeated by our products, which are so ductile as to adapt transversely to each application, for greater revenue stability and risk diversification. The challenge for the future is sustainability, which we will share with a large number of Italian and foreign investors who are increasingly selective in their asset allocation choices and which for us is divided into 3 dimensions: the reusability of products, the use of eco-sustainable and the circular economy with the creation of the Fashion Bags line”.

Founded in 1939, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI is the leader in Italy in industrial packaging in polypropylene raffia fabric (with a 2020 market share of around 20% – Company estimates) and among the top 5 European traders of big bags. It offers a broad product portfolio (big bags, small bags, sheets, rolls, bands, specific products that guarantee maximum safety in the handling and storage of the materials contained) to over 10,000 customers operating in 25 sectors including industry, environment, pharmaceuticals, metallurgical , construction, agriculture, mining, plastics and chemicals.

See also  Mef: Minister Franco meets Eurogroup President Donohoe

It is the only company in Italy to have maintained an internal industrial production (which represents around 20% of 2021 Revenues) and is able to create a completely customized product based on specific customer needs (material, size, resistance, use , customizations by printing logos, safety pictograms and any required detail), reproduced in series and delivered quickly with an average capacity of 1,500 pcs/day. On the marketed products (absolutely prevalent business model in the sector) it carries out rigorous quality controls both through statistical methods and through fatigue breaking tests, to test the resistance of the product and the materials of which it is composed.

You may also like

Concerts, revenues of 450 million (+43%) between January...

Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci:...

Volvo EX90, the maxi SUV is electric only

Weigao International (01173) released its interim results. The...

Energy: Vitulano, Bergamo and the others, which are...

Flavored cigarettes banned: “In this way we will...

Bitpanda and Hype team up to expand the...

Toyota reinvents the Prius. The queen of hybrids...

Ski season at the start, here is the...

The 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy