SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI announces that it has submitted to Borsa Italiana the pre-admission communication functional to the admission to trading of its ordinary shares and related warrants on Euronext Growth Milan.

Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti, President of SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI: “With over 80 years of experience, we have become the Italian leader in a market niche where the competitive advantage is represented by multiple elements of uniqueness: a tailored approach towards every need , excellence in the product-service offered, a 360-degree customer experience for the satisfaction and loyalty of our customers, efficiency in processes guaranteed by the maximum use of technologies. With these solid foundations we intend to extend our presence internationally and act as an aggregator in the big bag sector”.

Luisa Franceschetti, Chief Executive Officer of SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI: “Each sector is permeated by our products, which are so ductile as to adapt transversely to each application, for greater revenue stability and risk diversification. The challenge for the future is sustainability, which we will share with a large number of Italian and foreign investors who are increasingly selective in their asset allocation choices and which for us is divided into 3 dimensions: the reusability of products, the use of eco-sustainable and the circular economy with the creation of the Fashion Bags line”.

Founded in 1939, SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI is the leader in Italy in industrial packaging in polypropylene raffia fabric (with a 2020 market share of around 20% – Company estimates) and among the top 5 European traders of big bags. It offers a broad product portfolio (big bags, small bags, sheets, rolls, bands, specific products that guarantee maximum safety in the handling and storage of the materials contained) to over 10,000 customers operating in 25 sectors including industry, environment, pharmaceuticals, metallurgical , construction, agriculture, mining, plastics and chemicals.

It is the only company in Italy to have maintained an internal industrial production (which represents around 20% of 2021 Revenues) and is able to create a completely customized product based on specific customer needs (material, size, resistance, use , customizations by printing logos, safety pictograms and any required detail), reproduced in series and delivered quickly with an average capacity of 1,500 pcs/day. On the marketed products (absolutely prevalent business model in the sector) it carries out rigorous quality controls both through statistical methods and through fatigue breaking tests, to test the resistance of the product and the materials of which it is composed.