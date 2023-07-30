Egnacher software pioneer launches Edelcoin – he says: “Most cryptocurrencies are just thin air!”

It took Andreas Wiebe five years to bring the cryptocurrency Edelcoin to the stock exchange. The initial volume is 5 billion euros. Every precious coin is also physically present in the form of precious metals.

The hybrid cryptocurrency Edelcoin from Egnach has just come onto the market.

Image: PD

With the data-secure search engine Swisscows, Andreas Wiebe is defying Google. The Whatsapp alternative Teleguard also focuses on data protection. Wiebe’s email program drove Russian hackers to despair, and now he’s unearthed and launched his own cryptocurrency called Edelcoin.

