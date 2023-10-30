Home » Egypt: agreement signed to study green electricity submarine transport projects towards Europe
Egypt: agreement signed to study green electricity submarine transport projects towards Europe

The Egyptian government has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Egyptian electricity transmission company and the Belgian developer Jan De Nul to start studies on a project for the export of electricity from renewable sources from Egypt to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly called this project “strategic” for Egypt and Europe, underlining that Egypt plans to extend maritime electricity transmission lines to several European countries.

According to what was reported by the newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, the signing took place on the sidelines of the Global Gateway Forum organized by the European Commission in Brussels. Madbouly argued that there are several international companies interested in investing in maritime cable projects, stating that Egypt can export electricity to Europe, but that this depends on the construction of the electricity interconnection network with the continent. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

