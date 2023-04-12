Egypt will host the 12th World Urban Forum (Wuf) in November next year, an event that brings together leading scientific and policy experts to discuss the global housing crisis. Arab news reports it. The Wuf, convened under Un-Habitat, is the largest event in the world to address the challenges of urban development, held every two years and attracting tens of thousands of representatives from states, the private sector, regional and international financial institutions and civil society .

The host venue was announced during this year’s first session of the executive committee of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, known as Un-Habitat, held in Nairobi, Kenya: Wael Nasr El-Din Attia, Egyptian Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to Un-Habitat, cited his nation’s support for the program’s efforts under the leadership of the current Executive Director.

Attia said recent statistics show that 69% of Egypt’s population will live in cities by 2041, which requires greater commitment to urban development plans: Egypt is working to ensure that the Wuf reflects the priorities of developing countries of development in the field of urban development, in line with the goals of the United Nations for sustainable development. The diplomat stressed the need to provide more support to the program’s regional offices and to increase the number of country offices in developing countries.

Attia also touched on the most important areas of cooperation between the government of Cairo and Un-Habitat, the main one being the implementation of the presidential initiative Decent Life Initiative, a 35 billion dollar presidential initiative with the aim of improving life of about 58% of the Egyptian population who live in rural areas and slums.

The Cairo conference will build on the results of the 11th World urban forum and the results of the ministerial conference, which was held on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh and dealt with urban development and climate change.

According to its website, the Wuf was established in 2001 by the United Nations to address one of the most pressing problems facing the world: rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and politics. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on new urban perspectives for African cities: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/fame-di-case-e-progettualita