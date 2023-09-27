Egypt: grain silos from Italy in exchange for debt relief

Italy has reduced its debt to Egypt by $100 million through a debt swap program. Rome has allocated 75 million from its conversion plan to develop six technological silos for grain storage. This was stated by the Italian ambassador to Cairo, Michele Quaroni, during his speech at the inauguration of the Minya al-Qamh silo, as reported by Sada Elbalad.

Quaroni explained that the locations of the new silos were chosen to be close to the production sites and close to the farmers.

Debt swap programs involve agreements that use debt owed to development partners to finance a variety of projects.

The third phase of the debt swap program between Rome and Cairo was agreed in 2012 and then extended in May this year until December 2024. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

