Egypt: Nearly 90 projects approved in six months in the Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt’s General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) said yesterday that it has received investments of $1.85 billion in the past six months.

Waleid Gamal el-Dein, president of the Authority, said in a statement released by the Egyptian government that 89 investment projects have received final and initial approval from the SCZone since July 1. Among them, 47 projects received final approval with a total investment of $941 million, while 42 projects received initial approval with an estimated total investment of $908 million, el-Dein said.

Established in August 2015, the SCZone, which covers an area of ​​461 square kilometers along the banks of the Suez Canal, is home to six ports and four development areas. Its goal is to attract domestic and foreign investors by providing logistics and industrial services. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

