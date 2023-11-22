Egypt: the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector continues

The Egyptian government increased investment in the agriculture and irrigation sector by 71% year-on-year, reaching $3.77 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This is what we read in a report from the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

As the Al Ahram website reminds us, agriculture is among the priority sectors of the Egyptian government’s economic and social reform program, since it represents 12% of the GDP, 20% of the workforce and at least 15% of the total exports of non-oil goods.

Cairo also aims to increase private investments, reaching 44% of total investments in the sector. And the government is set to divest 83% of its 26 agricultural sector companies as part of privatizations under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $3 billion loan programme. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

