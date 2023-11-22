Home » Egypt: the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector continues
Business

Egypt: the government’s commitment to the agricultural sector continues

by admin

The Egyptian government increased investment in the agriculture and irrigation sector by 71% year-on-year, reaching $3.77 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This is what we read in a report from the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

As the Al Ahram website reminds us, agriculture is among the priority sectors of the Egyptian government’s economic and social reform program, since it represents 12% of the GDP, 20% of the workforce and at least 15% of the total exports of non-oil goods.

Cairo also aims to increase private investments, reaching 44% of total investments in the sector. And the government is set to divest 83% of its 26 agricultural sector companies as part of privatizations under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $3 billion loan programme. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read the notebook specially created for Agrilevante2023 on the agricultural potential of North Africa:

See also  These 21 Stocks Can Beat the Market, According to Goldman Sachs

You may also like

Sardinia, Cdx in pieces. Meloni against the League....

Ningdu, Jiangxi: Rushing for orders and busy producing

Enel, record leap in debt in 2022: the...

How dangerous are the new ETFs?

Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud After...

Stock prices are rising even though the economy...

The new immigration law is already dead

The three major A-share indexes collectively rose. PEEK...

World economy at a crossroads – How globalization...

Mixed Trend for the Dollar as it Opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy