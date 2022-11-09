Listen to the audio version of the article

The Japanese giant arrives at the Rho-Pero Fair with the anticipated Transalp which returns 10 years after production discontinuation: the Honda all-terrain, in fact, was launched in 1987 with an engine capacity of 600 cc and was produced until 2013. with 700 cc engine. The new Transalp loses the V of the historic abbreviation XLV because the twin cylinder is no longer V-shaped but is an 8-valve parallel that combines grit at high revs with substantial torque in the low and mid-range. The maximum power of 92 hp is considerable given that the curb weight is contained in 208 kg. The 21 “front and 18” rear spoked rims remain (non tubeless, however), ideal for fitting also knobby tires. The electronics, managed by the “Throttle by wire” throttle control, allows you to choose between five driving modes that combine power delivery, engine brake and traction control that also integrates wheelie. The frame is of new design and has a diamond structure; it is attached to the Showa inverted fork with 43mm diameter stanchions and a monoshock that works on Pro-Link linkage. The instrumentation is enclosed in a 5 ”color tft display with connectivity for the mobile phone; the lighting system is full-led and the direction indicators are automatically deactivated and with signaling of emergency braking.

Another Milanese innovation from Honda is its first electric two-wheeled vehicle for Europe: it is called Em1 and: (two points included). EM1 e: will arrive in the summer and is the first of over 10 new electric models arriving by 2025. The new scooter is aimed at the younger public moving in the urban context: it is powered by the removable battery system which, with a single recharge complete, it offers a range of over 40 km and can be removed and recharged at home and then repositioned on the scooter.

Another novelty is the Cl500, scrambler with the half-liter engine of the Cb family which makes it accessible to A2 license holders. It differs from the units mounted on the other models of the 500 cc range for the ECU mappings and for the shorter final drive, chosen to offer more lively acceleration and shooting. The chassis is made up of suspension with increased travel: fork with 41 mm stanchions and shock absorbers adjustable in preload, all associated with 19 “front and 17” rear wheels that fit semi-knobbly tires to tackle light off-road with greater safety .

Finally, the Rebel family expands with the introduction of the Cmx1100T Rebel touring version, which gains rigid side cases and a wide and low fairing integral with the fork to face journeys in serenity.