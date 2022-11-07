Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s start with one of Eicma’s long-time protagonists, Ducati, who arrives in Milan with the titles of world champion riders and MotoGP teams. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has sampled the news since September with the “Ducati World Premiére” web series, in seven episodes during which it presented some of the new models planned for 2023: the Multistrada V4 Rally, the Diavel V4, have been unveiled so far. from 168 hp, the new Streetfighter, the revamped Scramblers (plus electronics for all models), but there will be other surprises.

Honda CB750 Hornet

At the Intermot in Cologne, Honda presented the new version of the legendary Hornet, with the well-known 750 cc twin cylinder: we will certainly see it in Milan where it will be the protagonist. For months there has been talk of a return of the equally legendary Transalp: will we see a concept awaiting the official launch in 2023? On the rest of the range Honda has already spread the updates, largely related to the liveries.

Ducati DiavelV4

The Milanese event will also see the public baptism of the Moto Guzzi V100, presented to the press a few weeks ago, and, again in the Piaggio Group, of the new Mp3, 400 and 530 cc.

Triumph has already announced that it will present the new Street Triple 765 family, deeply renewed for 2023: it is composed of the R, the Rs and the Moto2TM Edition, practically a race bike.

We will then see the new small one from Royal Enfield, the Hntr 350, an easy and retro-looking naked, and the new version of Yamaha’s tourer, the Tracer 9 Gt +, which gains the radar for adaptive speed control and the unified braking, in addition to electronic suspension.