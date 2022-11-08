Listen to the audio version of the article

For the 79th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition, inaugurated this morning at Fiera Milano Rho, it is the year of the Eicma Effect. This is the goal and also the slogan chosen by the organizers to promote the event which, until Sunday 13 November, brings the show and the state of the art of the industry to the stage.

Record numbers: 1370 exhibitors present

And a first “effect” of the event is already in its numbers: in fact, 1370 brands are on the stage of Eicma 2022, 59% from abroad, representing 45 different nations. Pre-Covid data, which once again confirms the appeal and topicality of the exhibition model of the Milanese fair. A tool appreciated by the companies in the motorcycle and cycle sectors, which this year populate six pavilions in the Milanese exhibition center (last year there were five), marking a solid increase of 35% over 2021 in terms of the number of square meters occupied. .

The returns among the manufacturers were substantial and important, but the new presences were also significant: over 20% of exhibitors decided to participate and show the fruit of their investments for the first time at Eicma.

Event program: open to the public from Thursday

Starting today, therefore, with the exclusive press day reserved for the media, while Wednesday is reserved for tens of thousands of already accredited operators in the sector, journalists and communication professionals. A two-day event with over seventy official press conferences, product presentations, conferences and visits to institutions, events in the stands, networking activities and business meetings, which confirm the B2B nature and institutional value of Eicma.

From Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 November, instead, space for the general public of fans with all the successful elements of the event: news, previews, shows and visits by riders and celebrities. The most appropriate alchemy to still arouse that Eicma effect caused by the experience of visiting inside and outside the pavilions. And the MotoLive outdoor area will still be one of Eicma’s most adrenaline-pumping free attractions with acrobatic runs, entertainment, live shows, motorcycle races in the off-road arena and the presence of national and international riders. The outdoor spaces will also host motorcycle test areas, eBike test rides and other initiatives promoted by exhibitors. Among the novelties of this year there is also a real photo booth.