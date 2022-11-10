Listen to the audio version of the article

The Piaggio Group arrives at the Milan fair with numerous innovations, to seal a 2022 full of satisfactions: 410 thousand two-wheeled vehicles sold worldwide, with a net profit of 70.9 million euros, the highest values ​​ever in the period of reference.

Aprilia

The Noale company presents the Rs 660 Extrema, the lightest and sportiest version of the range: only 166 kg dry, setting a new record in terms of the ratio between weight and power (100 hp). The Sc Project homologated exhaust with carbon terminal positioned on the right side (and no longer under the engine), the front mudguard and the new carbon tip under the engine are standard. Finally, the Rs 660 Extrema also features software that allows you to set the quick shift gearbox in reverse configuration, for driving on the track. In terms of electric propulsion, with the Electric Aprilia presents a concept of a light and zero-emission motorcycle.

Guzzi motorcycles

The novelty is called V100 Mandello, a turning point in the history of the brand as it brings out many important technological innovations: the first motorcycle with adaptive aerodynamics, the first Moto Guzzi equipped with advanced electronic solutions such as the six-axis inertial platform, the cornering Abs, Öhlins semi-active suspension, four driving modes and quick shift. And it is the first Moto Guzzi powered by the new “compact block” engine, with refined technical characteristics: the architecture is always 90 ° transverse V with power of 115 hp and maximum torque of 105 Nm, with 82% already available from 3,500 rpm.

Piaggio

Electric propulsion is certainly in Piaggio’s future, which is already making it concrete with the Piaggio 1, an e-scooter for urban commuting. It features color digital instrumentation, full LED lights and keyless system. Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its category with a large compartment under the saddle, capable of holding a full jet helmet. The electric motor of the Piaggio 1, integrated into the rear wheel, is now able to offer better performance: the moped version (Piaggio 1), with a speed limited to 45 km / h, can now count on an almost doubled peak power, equal to at 2.3 kW, while the motorcycle version (Piaggio 1 Active) reaches a peak of 3 kW. The result is a significant increase in terms of acceleration, which increases by 14% on Piaggio 1 and by almost 12% on Piaggio 1 Active. For both versions, the battery is under the saddle and can be removed for charging at home or in the office.

Vespa

The queen of Eicma presents herself in the guise of Vespa Gts, which collects the legacy of the legendary “Vespone”, that is the Vespa with the largest steel body. Renewed for 2023, Vespa Gts modifies some components such as the “tie” of the shield and the metal profiles of the body; in addition, the keyless system arrives. Two engines: the 300 hpe, with almost 24 hp, and the 125. The new Vespa Gtv is based on the Vespa Gts: the characteristic low headlight has LED technology, while the new instrumentation maintains the circular shape but is completely digital. solution that allows you to take advantage of the functions offered by the Vespa Mia connectivity system, available as an accessory. Another distinctive element is the two-tone saddle. Finally, the area dedicated to Vespa features the Primavera Color Vibe, a tribute to the colorful and carefree universe of the Vespa, and the 10-year version of the 946, the 946 10th Anniversary.