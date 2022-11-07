Listen to the audio version of the article

The 79th edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition kicks off and will bring hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to Fiera Milano Rho until November 13th, who will find over 1,300 brands waiting for them. Eicma confirms its international vocation thanks to 58% of exhibitors coming from abroad, representing 43 countries. In total, six pavilions of the exhibition center are occupied, one more than last year.

Eicma: confirmations, returns and new appearances among exhibitors

Numerous and important returns among the companies, but also significant are the new presences that cover more than 20% of exhibitors. To report the return of Ducati, absent last year, while there will not even be in 2022 Bmw, the Ktm-Husqvarna group and Harley-Davidson and, among the Italians, there will not even be Askoll, manufacturer of electric scooters, and the group Nolan, manufacturer of motorcycle helmets and clothing. While Caberg, another Italian helmet manufacturer, returns. The MotoLive outdoor area has been confirmed which (easy prediction) will still be one of Eicma’s most popular free attractions with acrobatic shows, entertainment, live shows and motorcycle races in the offroad arena. The outdoor spaces will also host motorcycle test areas, eBike test rides and other initiatives promoted by exhibitors.

Bull market for October with up 26%

Eicma is staged precisely following important numbers marked in October, when a double-digit increase was recorded for two-wheelers in Italy. As reported by the registration data of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles for the month of October released by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories), the market recorded 21,802 vehicles equal to a growth of 25.95%. The driving force behind scooters is that, due to the renewed availability of vehicles, they register 12,326 vehicles and show an increase of 36.21%. Motorbikes follow with a growth of 17.22% and 7,938 registered vehicles. The trend of mopeds was more contained, however positive by 3.29% for a total of 1,538 registered vehicles. The exploit in October brings the cumulative almost equal to the previous year: the decline on 2021 is in fact – 0.71%, for a total of 266,118 vehicles. Scooters, which are discounting the partial negatives of the last eight months, stop at 130,645 registered vehicles, equal to a decrease of 7.37%. Motorcycles continue to grow with 116,565 units sold and an increase of 5.41%, while mopeds confirm the positive trend, recording 18,908 vehicles equal to + 15.38%. After the shutdown in August and September, the thrust of electric power plants resumed vigorously (also thanks to the restart of state incentives), which in October registered 1,363 vehicles and an increase of 30.81%. In the annual cumulative, electric traction vehicles, which had already exceeded last year’s volumes in July, are approaching the milestone of 15,000 units, recording 14,236 vehicles, equal to a growth of 56.37%.