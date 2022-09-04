Original title: Eight departments in Beijing jointly released 22 measures to help build a global green finance and sustainable financial center

China Securities News (Reporter Wang Fangyuan) A reporter from China Securities News learned on September 3 that the Beijing Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau, the Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, the Beijing Securities Regulatory Bureau, the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Beijing Municipal The Economic and Information Technology Bureau, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Finance, and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment have jointly issued the “Two Districts” Construction Green Finance Reform and Opening-up Development Action Plan (hereinafter referred to as the “Action Plan”), which aims to further promote the “two districts”. Build green finance reform and opening up, and speed up the construction of a global green finance and sustainable finance center with full-service research, decision-making and market operation.

The Action Plan closely integrates the development of green finance with the construction of Beijing’s “two districts”, and actively builds a green financial system driven by reform and opening up, featuring innovation and leadership, oriented towards low-carbon sustainability, and with security as the bottom line. The plan proposes a total of 22 tasks in four areas: First, improve the function of the green financial market. Including promoting the green transformation of financial institutions, improving the credit service capabilities of green projects, supporting green bond financing, promoting the development of green investment, promoting the development of green insurance, enhancing the innovation capacity of green financial products, guiding green enterprises to go public and financing and refinancing, and promoting orderly green transactions Development, and strengthen the layout of green financial resources in urban sub-centers. The second is to support the development of green industries and the construction of green cities. Including promoting financial precision support for industrial upgrading, strengthening financial support for green buildings and green transportation, increasing financial support for agricultural and rural modernization and ecological environment collaborative governance, actively participating in national climate investment and financing pilots, and promoting green lifestyle changes. The third is to deepen international cooperation in green finance. Including promoting international investment and financing of green industries, building international green think tanks, deeply participating in global green finance governance, and holding high-level green finance forums. Fourth, improve green financial infrastructure. Including accelerating the construction of a green project library, promoting the empowerment of green service chains by financial technology, exploring the establishment of a green financial standard system that is in line with international standards, and establishing and improving a green financial risk prevention and resolution mechanism.

Beijing’s green finance development is at the leading level in the country. As of the end of June 2022, the green credit balance of major Chinese-funded banks in Beijing was 1.58 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.54%, which was 17.98% higher than the growth rate of various loans in the same period; In half a year, non-financial enterprises in Beijing issued green bonds exceeding 100 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 40% of the country’s total issuance, ranking first in the country; as of the end of June 2022, a total of 93.9364 million tons of various carbon emission trading products have been traded in the Beijing carbon market , the transaction volume was 3.037 billion yuan, and the average transaction price of pilot carbon allowances ranked first in the country. There are 12 listed companies in the national “ecological protection and environmental governance industry” registered in Beijing, ranking first in the country.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: