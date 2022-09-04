Xiamen Net News (Haixi Morning News reporter Peng Yijun correspondent Song Jiongyao Li Mingwei Chen Xuesong) According to the relevant requirements of the “Notice of Fujian Provincial People’s Government on Delegating Some Provincial Approval Items to Fuzhou City and Xiamen City”, starting from September, Xiamen enterprises will handle the production of health food. Licensing, type approval of measuring instruments, qualification accreditation of inspection and testing institutions, food production license (including 4 types of food such as formula food for special medical purposes, infant formula food, special dietary food, table salt, etc.), qualification accreditation of motor vehicle safety technical inspection institutions, industrial Eight provincial-level approval items, including the issuance of product production licenses, special equipment production unit qualification licenses, and drug retail chain headquarters licenses, can be applied to Xiamen Municipal Market Supervision Bureau and handled directly in the nearest Xiamen.

The administrative counterpart enters the official website of Xiamen Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, and clicks to enter the Xiamen Market Supervision Bureau Branch Office, the online service hall of Fujian Province, where you can inquire about all approval service matters published by Xiamen Market Supervision Bureau, or you can log in directly. Go to the official website of Fujian Online Service Hall to inquire.

It is reported that the decentralization of provincial approval items is a major measure taken by the provincial government to support Xiamen in building a high-quality development leading demonstration zone. The eight major items undertaken by the Xiamen Municipal Market Supervision Bureau include a total of 123 detailed items, accounting for the proportion of this decentralization. 58.3% of the matters, it is the department that undertakes the most delegated matters. After the decentralization of the above-mentioned provincial-level approval items, Xiamen will be given greater autonomy in enterprise-related services, so that enterprises and the public can do things nearby, and do things quickly and quickly, providing more convenience for enterprises to innovate and develop and people to handle affairs.

