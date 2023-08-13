Eisenhüttenstadt: ArcelorMittal can start plant planning for low-CO2 steel production

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal can start planning new plants for more climate-friendly steel production in Eisenhüttenstadt (Oder-Spree) and Bremen. The company announced on Friday that the Federal Ministry of Economics had approved the early start of measures for the project.

This means that ArcelorMittal does not have to wait for the European Commission to approve the state aid, but can issue planning contracts at its own risk.

The steel manufacturer initially wants to use carbon-neutral hydrogen to produce sponge iron, which can then be used to produce low-CO2 steel. According to the company, it submitted a funding application for the investment project, which cost around 2.5 billion euros, in 2021. The federal government and Bremen want to fund the project as soon as the Brussels funding commitment is available, the company said.

In the plants in Eisenhüttenstadt and Bremen, the company is now taking the next steps to prepare for the construction of the plants, said the head of ArcelorMittal Germany, Reiner Blaschek. “This will help us achieve the shift in production that requires a complete shift in technology.”

According to Arcelormittal, it aims to reduce emissions of climate-damaging carbon dioxide CO2 by 30 percent in Europe by 2030 and to produce steel in a climate-neutral manner worldwide by 2050. To this end, two blast furnaces at the Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt sites are to be replaced by more modern technology by 2026.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, August 11, 2023, 2:30 p.m

