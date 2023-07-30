Either with him or forgotten: Calenda condemned to be with Renzi

Third Pole, Calenda and Renzi again at loggerheads

Between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi heavy rags heavily impregnated with dirty water fly. By now the so-called “Third Pole” is exploding and every day aslet’s stop for new Calenda shows against the ex-friend. The latest was in the program “In onda” (La 7), conducted by the always punctual Luca Telese.

Calenda disputes Renzi about “go towards Forza Italia” adding: “Legitimate choice, mind you, but we will not follow him”. If only this were the case, it could even hold up, indeed it would almost be the normal physiology of political parties that try at all costs to survive by pursuing their own interests. But the poison is in the tail.

In fact, in his speech, the leader of Action makes ethical judgments, of political morality and does not limit himself to drawing logical deductions: Renzi would have been – according to the pariolino – always close to Berlusconi, even when he was in the Democratic Party. And in fact the “Pact of the Nazarene” is the plastic exemplification of it.

But Calenda, speaking now of the Tuscan senator’s “sympathy” for the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi, launches a torpedo with a dual objective: on the one hand it destabilizes and weakens Renzi inside the Third Pole and on the other it destabilizes and weakens Forza Italia from the outside. In fact, it does not escape notice that after the disappearance of the Cavaliere Forza Italia is prey to the winds and a sort of takeover bid has already been launched to take possession of it. The promoters are Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Matteo Renzi.

