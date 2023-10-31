“Either you subscribe or give me your details.” The Facebook and Instagram ultimatum

“Either you subscribe or give me your details.” This in short is the idea of ​​Meta which has decided to launch a paid version of its social networks Instagram and Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg’s company will offer European users the ability to pay a monthly subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without advertising. A possibility, not an obligation. In the sense that the free use of the two social networks is still foreseen and guaranteed.

In fact, anyone who decides not to sign up for a subscription will be able to continue using these services for free, but will still be able to view the advertising and accept the policy for using their data. “We firmly believe in ad-supported free internet and will continue to offer free access to our products and services regardless of financial means – Meta wrote in a statement -. We are committed to keeping people’s information private and secure, in accordance with our policies and the EU Data Protection Regulation.” It seems obvious, however, that the information of people who decide to subscribe will not be used for advertisements.

And therefore from October 6th it will be possible to activate subscriptions with not exactly cheap rates. In fact, depending whether you choose to activate the subscription on the web or from mobile the cost it will be 9.99 euros on the web or 12.99 euros per month on iOS and Android respectively. Regardless of where you purchase, your subscription will be valid for all Facebook and Instagram accounts connected to your account management center.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription will be valid for all accounts linked to the user’s management center. While from 1 March 2024 onwards, for each additional account entered in the management center, an additional cost of 6 euros will apply for subscriptions subscribed on the web, and 8 euros per month for those activated on iOS and Android. The reason that pushed meta to accelerate the launch of paid services in Europe It is linked to the verdict of the EU Court of Justice, which last December said that Meta cannot use users’ personal data to target the adverts shown unless they have given explicit consent.

However, Facebook and Instagram have already offered the paid option for some time, i.e. Meta Verified, which guarantees certification and greater account protection, and is designed primarily for creators. Other paid services have also been made available by Snapchat, X, Telegram. While TikTok could launch an ad-free version for $4.99 a month.

Share this: Facebook

X

