Fed and Inflation: Talk Mohamed El-Erian, the economist former CEO of Pimco, currently chief economic advisor of Allianz SE and number one of Queen’s College at the University of Cambridge.

El-Erian is known to have often criticized the US central bank led by Jerome Powell, accusing it of having acted too late against the flare of inflation. Still, he predicts that the Fed will still run into problems in its fight against US inflation.

“The Fed is still trying to catch up to deflate the price hike, after continuing the narrative last year that inflation was ‘transient’, and following his first tentative steps to withdraw monetary stimulus”said the economist, in an editorial that was published in the Financial Times.

Among the Fed factors that most annoy the former Pimco, there is that 2% inflation target which the Fed established as an ideal target in 2012, 20 years ago now: a target, as Bank of America recently explained, which provides a sort of “bearing” to central banks, as it gives institutions room to lower rates to below 2% in the event of economic crises, also broadly limiting the risk of deflation.

But according to El-Erian, this target will eventually put the Fed in a difficult situation.

“The world‘s most powerful central bank will have to reckon next year with two unpleasant choices: scuttle growth and jobs to be able to hit the 2% target or establish publicly a higher inflation target, risking a new round of destabilizing inflation expectations”.

The point is that, according to the economist, the acceleration of wage growth and strong US employment numbers could continue to support inflation beyond the Fed’s own expectations:

“Instead of falling to 2-3% by the end of next year, core inflation as measured by the PCE index will likely continue to remain risky, remaining around or above 4%. This is what happens when momentary inflation is allowed to become ingrained in the economic system.

Consequently, in this situation, an inflation target between 3% and 4% would be much more reasonable: both for supply instability, for the energy transition (the transition itself can be costly) and after an extended period of interest rates close to zero.

And it is precisely from a legendary investor like him that advice comes diametrically opposed to that pitted by the world of banks, which invite customers, at this stage in which inflation eats up purchasing power and erodes cash, not to keep money parked in checking accounts.

For Mohamed El-Erian, on the other hand, despite the inflation tax, cash is better than bonds and shares.

‘Get out of these distorted markets’advises the economist, referring to the bond and stock markets. “We have to get out of these distorted markets that have caused a lot of damage”he said in a speech on CNBC, pointing out that, in the last period, both stocks and bonds have reported the same downward trend, and explaining that, when corrections of this type occur simultaneously, it is better for investors I opt for the asset “risk off”.

“What we’ve learned again since mid-August is that stocks and bonds can go down at the same time – recalled the former Pimco economist – And “in a world like this, you have to look at alternatives of short-term fixed income and cash”.

Today, Wednesday 14 December, is Fed Day, the day on which the American central bank led by Jerome Powell will announce its decision on rates, at the end of the meeting of its monetary policy arm, the Fomc.

Hopes for a less hawkish Fed were revived yesterday by the release of theUS inflation, measured by the consumer price index, for the month of November.

The Fed should therefore announce today a hike in fed funds rates of 50 basis points, therefore smaller than previously four consecutive 75 basis point squeezes, which have brought the cost of US money to the top since 2008, between 3.75% and 4%, last November 2nd.

The Fed chairman himself Jerome Powell, in a recent speech, he spoke of the possibility of proceeding with monetary tightening on a smaller scale. This does not mean, however, that terminal rates will be lower than previously anticipated. Goldman Sachs analysts, for example, already have a higher terminal rate