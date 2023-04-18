El Nino 2023: Economists fear crop failures and price shocks

The El Niño weather phenomenon brings a lot of rain in America’s west, but drought in Australia and Asia. Getty Images

Meteorologists expect the El Niño phenomenon to return this year. It is usually accompanied by severe droughts and storms, especially in the southern hemisphere. El Niño often has dramatic consequences for regions directly affected. However, crop failures, rising prices and more frequent unrest are affecting the entire world. Economists fear renewed price shocks. They could reignite inflation at a particularly inopportune time. This is reminiscent of a similar crisis scenario from earlier years,

A new storm is brewing over the global economy. After the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war, this time it’s really about the weather. There is growing certainty among meteorologists that 2023 will be an El Niño year. The El Niño weather phenomenon is often accompanied by severe droughts and storms. It primarily affects the southern hemisphere, but radiates to Europe. Economically, that’s true anyway. Because El Niño harbors the risk of crop failures and rising prices for important foodstuffs. Economists warn that new price shocks are untimely. They fear persistent inflation and draw parallels with the gloomy period in the global economy in the 1970s.

In the past few weeks, one assumption has become a certainty for meteorologists: El Niño is coming back. The starting point for the dangerous general weather situation is a warming of the water in the Pacific. The result is extreme changes in the weather, especially in the southern hemisphere. On the west coast of South America to the south of the USA, El Niño brings heavy rain and flooding, but also large fish kills. On the other side of the Pacific, in eastern Australia, Oceania and Asia, there is a risk of drought, heat and fires.

Unlike climate change, El Niño is a natural and temporary phenomenon. It recurs at intervals of two to seven years and then varies in intensity. Meteorologists therefore not only assess the probability of an El Niño year, but also its strength. Because the probability of catastrophic weather events depends on it.

El Niño 2023: That’s the probability

First observed the US Ocean Administration NOAA an increase in warm water pools in the Pacific. The air pressure areas also developed in the typical El Niño pattern. NOAA now puts the probability of El Niño conditions at 62 percent in the summer and 80 percent in the fall. The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) calculates the probability at the end of the year to be 89 percent. Japanese meteorologists also consider an El Niño to be 60 percent likely by August.

El Niño is the warm phase of the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in the tropical Pacific. It often starts with a strong warming of the water off the west coast of South America. Getty Images

As always, weather forecasts are uncertain. “It’s still possible for an El Niño to evaporate,” NOAA researcher Emily Becker said. But the likelihood of that happening is minimal. The US Climate Prediction Center set up the warning system The Child-Watch a. The development is now constantly on the radar.

So it is very likely that El Niño will come back. But how strong will he get? The Potsdam models suggest that it will be “moderate to strong”. The US Climate Prediction Center currently estimates the probability of a “strong” El Niño towards the end of the year at 41 percent.

“If El Niño hits again this year, a significant jump in global temperatures can be expected,” explains Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Director Emeritus of PIK. “A new record in the global average temperature can then be expected for 2024. For a short time, it could even be 1.5 °C above the pre-industrial mean,” adds Josef Ludescher from PIK.

The El Niño phenomenon, which is natural in itself, could be amplified by global warming. “Most models show that climate change will make strong El Niños more frequent and the effects will become stronger because warmer air can hold more water,” says Ludescher.

Directly, Europe is the least affected by the weather changes. But indirectly, El Niño also affects us. In strong El Niño periods, crop failures occur again and again worldwide and, as a result, food prices rise. Increased unrest, even civil wars and migration movements are also associated with El Nino periods.

Economists worried about new price shocks

“Should an El Niño occur, this could primarily lead to higher food prices and tensions in emerging markets, which are more vulnerable to such a shock,” warned the economists at Deutsche Bank Research. The scenario becomes threatening in view of the already high global inflation. As in the 1970s, a series of seemingly transitory inflationary shocks may combine and entrench inflation. “The very strong El Niño of 1972/73 coincided with the oil shock of late 1973 and sent both energy and food prices skyrocketing.” What followed was one of the longest and strongest periods of inflation in recent decades.

DB economist Henry Allen writes: “An El Niño event could adversely affect crops, which in turn could affect food prices. Agricultural products such as sugar or cocoa could be particularly affected.” Historical data showed that peaks in sugar prices regularly coincided with El Niño phases. This would have a direct impact on inflation rates in the USA and Europe as well. Food would make up 13.5 percent of the shopping basket in the USA.

drought in Australia. One of the consequences of the weather phenomenon El Niño. Getty Inmages

“An El Niño shock would also come at a time when inflation has already been pushed up by multiple shocks,” Allen writes, referring to the coronavirus pandemic with its lockdowns and the Ukraine war with energy price shocks also food. “So any risk of another inflation shock would be bad news, as we saw in 2022.”

Allen also points to the special risk for the emerging markets. On the one hand, they are geographically more directly affected by El Niño. On the other hand, food often made up more than a third of all household expenses there.