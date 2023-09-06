Home » El Salvador Partners with Google Cloud to Become a Technological ‘Hub’
El Salvador Forms Alliance with Google Cloud, Aims to Become Technological Hub in the Region

El Salvador’s presidential commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Google Cloud that will transform the country into a technological “hub” in the region. This alliance is expected to stimulate investment by companies in the technology sector and promote the development of a digital ecosystem in El Salvador.

Flores emphasized the value of this agreement, stating that it will attract numerous companies and startups to El Salvador, who will witness the growth of a thriving digital economy. He highlighted the potential benefits of this partnership for the country, underlining the importance of initiatives such as the Links with Education program. This program aims to provide laptops and tablets to all students in the public sector, promoting equal access to technology in education.

Additionally, President Bukele’s government has successfully passed the Law for the Promotion of Technological Innovation and Manufacturing. This legislation is part of their efforts to foster a digital economy in the country.

The partnership with Google Cloud is a significant step in the modernization of the State, according to Flores. He believes that this alliance will contribute to creating an agile state, free from excessive bureaucracy, resulting in a more dynamic economy.

Moreover, the agreement is expected to have profound implications for education and healthcare services in El Salvador. The introduction of technology through this alliance will enhance the learning process for students and improve patient care in the public sector.

As a result of this progressive move, numerous technology companies have already begun the process of settling in El Salvador. They recognize the country’s commitment to developing a digital economy and view it as an attractive destination for their operations.

With the alliance between El Salvador and Google Cloud, the region can expect significant advancements in technological innovation, investment, and improved public services.

