Leap of confidence in Giorgia Meloni after the regional elections in Lazo and Lombardy, as shown by the survey for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. The consensus of the Prime Minister rose in one week from 51.9 to 52.4%. A real legitimation on the part of the Italians that silences the protests and useless complaints of the opposition, torn apart, divided and defeated.

Among the Brothers of Italy parties it rises to 29.4% while the Lega, after the Regionals, soars to 9.6%, a clearly higher figure than those of the Policies. Forza Italia is also growing. The Democratic Party is weak at 15.1%, while the 5 Star Movement is collapsing at 17.2% and the Third Pole at 8.1%, a real revolution.

