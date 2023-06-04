Elections 2024, Berlusconi is back on track: “Now a Cdx EU with Ppe-conservatives”

Berlusconi: “A majority of Cdx in Europe would give a new impetus”

State of government, European elections, new ones alliancesfuture strategies, but also a personal parenthesis on the disease that debilitated him for months: Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Come on Italy, gets back on track and gives the newspaper “Il Giornale” an all-out interview, in which he addresses the hot topics of the moment for Fi. First of all the next ones European elections scheduled for 2024. An electoral challenge that according to the leader of Forza Italia can only be won by remaining united. “I believe a center-right majority in Europe is possible: it would be an important turning point and would give new impetus to the functioning of the European institutions, overcoming any residual form of skepticism towards the Community home”, explains Berlusconi.

“The majority among popular, liberals and socialists, who governed the European institutions for many years has had its day. It made sense when Europe was above all an agreement between states, and representing all the great political families of the time in the European institutions guaranteed a certain neutrality. But as Europe has acquired an autonomous political subjectivity, a process which I consider necessary and fundamental, it has become increasingly important that its leadership take on a clear political connotation. Keeping forces together that have different visions and objectives only leads to paralysis or botched solutions”, continues the Knight.

