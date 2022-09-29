The Ansa news agency reports what US President Joe Biden said to a pool of journalists, commenting on the result of the Italian political elections on Sunday 25 September.

“You have just seen what happened in Italy in those elections. You will see what will happen in the world. The reason I worry about saying this is that you cannot be optimistic even about what will happen here, “said President Biden, referring to the victory of the center-right in Italy, where Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia became the first party. of the country.

Ansa reports that Biden spoke off the cuff during a Democratic Governors Association reception. Her statements were reported on Twitter by Associated Press White House correspondent Seung Min Kim, later by Yahoo News correspondent Alexander Nazaryan.

The textual words of Joe Biden on the outcome of the Italian political elections, reported by the journalist Seung Min Kim, are the following:

“You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either”.

The correspondent reports that Biden spoke about the fate of democracy during a US Democratic Party fundraising event.