Home » Elections Greece, Mitsotakis’ right triumphs. The left has been doubled
Elections Greece, the center-right of Mistotakis triumphs. Photo Lapresse

Elections Greece, Tsipras does not go beyond 20%. Here’s what changes

The Greece chose the centre-right. There was no story in the elections that took place yesterday in the country, the party of the outgoing prime minister Mitsotakis he doubled the one driven by Tsipras. According to the former partial data, the party New Democracy is credited with 41,1%. Widely behind the opposition: Syrizathe leftist party of Tsiprashe would have gotten only 20%. Even more distant would remain i socialists of the Pasok, accredited by the 12.5% ​​of the votes. The outgoing prime minister has cashed in what now appears to be one certain victory. “The data from the polls is clear: the message is that Nea Dimokratia is autonomous“, Mitsotakis said. “The hope defeated pessimism“, added the premier.

Then Mitsotakis he acknowledged that hardly in the new Parliament he will be able to count on one majority. “The mathematics of proportional representation lead to dead ends“, he added, implying that points to new elections. A net success therefore for the centre-right of the outgoing government, but not such – if these numbers were to confirm you – as to have in the new Parliament a autonomous majority to form a government. And while Syriza leader Tsipras phones Mitsotakis to congratulate him on the success, he already hovers the specter of new elections in a few weeks.

