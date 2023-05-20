Elections Greece, right favored over Tsipras. But the migrant bomb explodes

Elections in Greece: right ahead of Tsipras but very uncertain situation

10.5 million eligible voters are expected at the polls on Sunday Greece for the most unpredictable vote of the last ten years, which promises to be a close clash between the conservative New Democracy (ND) party of the outgoing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the left Syriza dell’ex premier Alexis Tsipras. For this appointment with the polls, those entitled will have to elect the 300 members of the Greek Parliament, in office for the next 4 years. The implementation of the new electoral system for the first time will probably make it difficult to reach a majority and equally difficult to form a government coalition, so in all likelihood the Greeks will return to vote a second time on 2 July.

The main new element is that these will be the first elections since 1990 in which a system of bonus seats will not be used, or a reinforced proportional system, which for many years assigned a fixed bonus of 50 seats to the party with the highest number of votes, thus favoring a single-party parliamentary majority right from the first round. Following a change to the electoral law introduced by Tsipras, Sunday’s general elections will be held under a system of fully proportional representation which makes it nearly impossible to have a one-party government. What’s more, in a country with a highly polarized political discourse and little experience with coalitions, agreement between the parties remains a difficult equation, making a second vote all but certain. Of the 50 political parties that applied to participate in the 2023 national elections to the Supreme Court, 36 were found to be eligible to present their candidates.

To enter Parliament, the threshold is 3%, but according to polls carried out in recent months, not many of them are eligible. The ballot will instead be held on the basis of a legislative provision approved by the Mitsotakis executive. The key difference from the previous system is that the size of the majority bonus now depends on the national vote share of the largest party. This bonus ranges from a minimum of 20 seats for a 25% vote share to a maximum of 50 seats for a 40% vote share and above. It is important to note that if the first party’s share of the vote falls below 25%, it will not be awarded any majority prize.

This change also means that an absolute majority can be achieved by the leading party if it gets 38% of the vote. Scion of a political dynasty whose father was also prime minister, Mitsotakis said that with the ballot the goal is that of a “stable and strong right-wing government will be attainable”. Therefore New Democracy aims to obtain a parliamentary majority without relying on a coalition government, even if numbers in hand it seems unlikely that it can do it alone.

Tsipras, twice elected prime minister in consecutive elections in 2015, instead he wants to “put an end” to the political families that dominate political life, cultivating “favoritism” and “corruption”. He has not ruled out a coalition with the Pasok-Kinal socialists.

The latest available data released by the local press indicate the following voting intentions for Sunday’s election: New Democracy (centre-right) under current Prime Minister Mitsotakis at 33.4%, Syriza-Progressive Alliance (radical left) under Tsipras at 27.3%Pasok-Movement for Change [Kinal] (centre-left) under the leadership of Nikos Androulakis with 9.2%, the Communist Party of Greece with general secretary Dimitris Koutsoumpas with 6.6%, the nationalists of Greek Solution (far right) of Kyriakos Velopoulos with 3.3% and MeRA25 (radical left/greens) with secretary Yanis Varoufakis with 3.6%.

Analysts also highlight the risk of low turnout in the first round, as voters appear to underestimate its importance, and plan to participate in the second round of July voting. The polls on the eve also show a record percentage, of 8.5%, of undecided voters, tip the balance, especially among women. In addition to the change of electoral system and the collapse of the traditional two-party system, there are several significant events and data to take into account that could influence the outcome of the vote. The train crash in Tempe, central Greece, last February, with a death toll of 57 caused widespread grief and anger, causing New Democracy to lose support, but at the same time Syriza’s rival failed to intercept support of those voters disillusioned with the ruling Conservative Party.

In recent weeks, however, Mitsotakis and his line-up appear to have recovered a significant portion of that acclaim. Another significant incident was the Supreme Court’s decision to prevent the (far-right) Party of Greeks from running for election. Its leader, Ilias Kasidiaris, was convicted as a leading member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party. The decision left the party’s voters, who ranged in polls from 2 to 4%, prepared to seek political representation elsewhere. Last but not least, the debate between political leaders, which took place ten days after the elections, underlined New Democracy’s tendency to gradually regain the lost consensus, without significantly affecting the votes expected for the other parties.

After a ruinous decade of economic crisis between 2010 and 2018, Greece has experienced significant growth in recent years. Production increased by 5.9% last year, fueled mainly by tourism, merchant shipping and construction. The outgoing Mitsotakis government forecasts growth of 2.3% in 2023, but the country’s debt, at 171.3% of GDP in 2022, is a long-standing concern. Unemployment also remains high at 12.4%, especially among young people, nearly a quarter of whom are out of work.

An inflationary surge driven by the energy crisis and rising house prices and costs is a key concern for voters. Furthermore, Greece is one of the main entry points for migrants trying to reach the European Union via neighboring Turkey.

Mitsotakis has taken a hard line, sealing his borders with the help of EU border agency Frontex. The outgoing government has been accused of pushbacks of illegal migrants, which it consistently denies. “Greece claims it does not abandon migrants at sea. But it was caught in the act.” This is the title of the article-complaint published by the US newspaper New York Times which shows a video of rejections by the coast guard.

Nationwide, police repression has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, with its strict confinement rules. Finally, a wiretap scandal last year in which it was revealed that politicians and journalists were under surveillance was a major blow to public perceptions regarding the rule of law and freedom of the press. The scandal in question involved long-term monitoring and circulated cell phones of prominent Greek political figures such as Pasok leader Nikos Androulakis, journalists and other government members, but did not have a significant impact on voters. However, the story had a negative impact on the prospect of future alliances between political forces with similar and compatible programs.

