Elections in Greece, one confirmation and three surprises

In Greece, still troubled by the shipwreck of June 14th, the vote was taken for the first time with the new electoral law which, we recall, was approved by a simple majority in 2020. In addition to the variable majority bonus in relation to the votes received, it is characterized by blocked lists, i.e. Greek citizens did not vote for the single candidate but for the symbol of the party. For the second time however, those who turned 17 on the day of the vote and those residing abroad were also active voters.

In addition to a predictable confirmation there have been three surprises.

The results of the elections in Greece

With a turnout of 52.82% out of the almost 10 million eligible New Democracy clearly confirmed as the first party with 40.55% of the votes, thus obtaining 158 seats in Voulì. In second place, far behind, the radical left of Syriza with 17.84% (48 seats). Followed by Pasok (11.85%, 32 seats) and Kke (7.69%, 20 seats). The Spartans (4.64%, 12 seats), the Greek Solution (4.44%, 12 seats), Niki (3.69%, 10 seats) and the Course of Freedom (3.17%, 8 seats)

Let’s go in order. According to the structure of the electoral law, the only beneficiary was ND. The abstainboth for the day that made you prefer the sea and for the disaffection with the vote, they have increased.

The surprises are the entry into the Βουλή (Voulì) of three other parties, the reconfirmed Greek Solution, and then Niki and Spartans. The Spartansabsent from the May elections, enter parliament bypassing ND on the right.

The Patriotic Party Niki which was established in Thessaloniki in the aftermath of the Prespe Accords (Agreement with North Macedonia). He collected votes where the Macedonian question is more sensitive. Compared to the Greek Solution and Spartans, this party is distinguished by a greater centrality of the Orthodox Christian religion. The percentage of these three parties is more or less what the neo-Nazis of Golden Dawn gathered years ago.

If we compare the fears and hopes of the eve we can say that from a real shipwreck we have moved on to a political tidal wave, because on the right the waters are still troubled. For ND the aim was to arrive at αυτοδυναμία (=autodinamìa) i.e. self-sufficiency, absolute majority with at least 158 ​​seats and not be overtaken on the right. The first goal has been achieved.

Since everyone veers to the right, the tangible sign of fear of Kyriakos Mitsotakis can be seen by hitting the key of theimmigration and of love of country by saying that no other party is more so than theirs. It is no coincidence that he is from Thessaloniki who said that several voices are not always polyphony but rather in some cases they are a “democratic cacophony”. But it was not enough and now we need to understand if the three right-wing parties will be opponents or even uncomfortable and unwanted allies on some issues.

political reactions

Strengthened by the absolute majority, the leader and prime minister in pectore Mitsotakis underlined that the reforms will go ahead because the Greeks wanted it. The puzzle remains government that must be formed.

According to analysts close to the party there are several reasons for the victory: First of all, strengthened by May success, the party leadership has been busy in the territories where it had not won. ND’s organizational strength was matched by Syriza’s weakness in the same territories, whose leadership was on the ropes and it showed.

Furthermore, well-aimed calculations and strategies have had an influence, i.e. the favorable wind of the May elections did not translate into “victory drunkenness” but into prospect of a win that could not be missed. Finally, compared to May, ND has lost voters but not percentage points.

With regard to SyrizaHowever, before the vote, the party led by Alexis Tsipras had three fears: to revive itself from the blow of May 21, to remain on the psychological threshold of 20% of the votes, to reject the advance of Pasok-Ka towards the centre-left leadership.

We can say that he lost on all three fronts. In fact, he has dropped to 17% and although he maintains a distance of votes and seats from the socialists, he comes out with broken bones and unfit to lead the opposition. Tsipras has declared that the cycle of an era is over, and that for what begins it must be seen who will be the guide. So he communicated that resign his mandate in the hands of the competent party bodies.

In the enterInstead, the goal of Nikos Androukakis’s party was to win back those voters who over the years had swung towards Syriza and the electoral campaign towards the prodigal sons was the prerequisite for the current opposition and future leadership. The results proved him right. From the immediate declarations, the leader said he was worried about the far right in Parliament but obviously satisfied with the result because “we have picked up the threads of history and we will be the only credible opposition to this government.”

For the KKE, on the other hand, a consolation victory for the traditional left, the leader confirms that the vote for the Communists of Greece is not a patronage vote but a struggle vote which will increase in the future. He thanked the voters of the popular neighborhoods where, however, the party confirmed May’s success. A situation that is confirmed is that no one talks about the left-wing coalition anymore.

As for i three extremist parties, the Spartans have had the “blessing” of former Golden Dawn and currently on trial Ilias Kasidiàris. Niki’s leader, Dimitris Natsiou, declared that the Faith has entered the political scene, just to go back to the religious centrality.

We come to the left – stay outside Mira25 by former Minister Yanis Varoufàkis who defines the political moment as “the dirge of the Left”, while the novelty is represented by Zoì Konstantinopoùlou former president of the Syriza Parliament from which he later emerged to found Course of Freedom and increasingly distancing itself from the Left by embracing themes dear to the Right, including precisely the abolition of the Treaty of Prespe.

Greece to the right

The first conclusion that can be drawn for the moment is clear. Themes with a strong social and media impact such as migrants and their misfortunes have placed Greece under the global eye of the storm (often with partial and suspicious external timing). But as has often happened, the finger pointed at the Greeks has an immediate effect, that of uniting the people and of push it to the right towards themes that are always the glue. The difficult thing will be to prevent and distinguish who will be there to solve the problems by navigating towards the right course from who will be ready only to speculate.

But now everyone hopes that Mitsotakis proves to be a valid Odysseus.

EPA cover photo/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

