Elections, Manila Gorio is a candidate for Mayor of Bari

It was supposed to be a birthday partyproved to be the occasion for the announcement – original in the ‘off-site’ choice, with a clear metropolitan slant – of the Manila Gorio’s candidacy for Mayor of Barimade in Roman Palace – Gioia del Colle (Ba).

After Tommy Attanasio’s announcement comes that of the first transgender in the running for Palazzo di Città in the Apulian capital, to which could be added shortly – according to rumors collected during the event, between a glass and a canapé – that of Anna de Gennarowife of Massimo Cassanoin the files of the UDC.

Manila Gorio, TV journalist, presenter of Il Punto on Antenna Sudeditorial director of Political e president of Transgender Italytook everyone by surprise, announcing his candidacy for mayor of Bari for the next administrative elections of 2024 in a civic list “Bari free city”.

“We must have the courage to put our faces even in these battles – he began to applause – the reason why I chose to accept this proposal is because for four years I’ve not only been talking about politics, but I’ve been on the side of the weakest. I welcome many people’s problems in my broadcast, but now I want to enter directly through the front door to try to solve them”.

“There is a group of friends from civil society – explained Manila Gorio – who, in recent months, has strongly courted me by telling me that, according to them, the time has come for an important choice. At the moment “I don’t have any sides: I will welcome and evaluate over time” any proposals.

