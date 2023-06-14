Elections – Mayor of Miami running for president

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is running for the Republican presidential nomination. This emerges from the documents published by the federal electoral authority. The 45-year-old is expected to officially announce his application on Thursday.

The Mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis Suarez, is running for the Republican presidential nomination. This emerges from documents published by the federal electoral authority on Wednesday. The 45-year-old is expected to officially announce his application in a speech to supporters on Thursday.

The field of Republican candidates has grown to about a dozen candidates. In polls, they are all well behind former President Donald Trump, who has been accused twice.

Suarez is the third Republican politician from Florida to run for the White House – after Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump, who moved to his luxury residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida after the end of his term as US President .

Most Republican candidates will face off in a first debate on August 23.

The primary winner will challenge the Democratic nominee, who is expected to be Joe Biden, in November 2024.

