Elections Molise, Pd and M5s together: “coffee pact” between Schlein and Conte

Elly Schlein e Giuseppe Conte

Regional elections, Schlein and Conte together in Molise to support the centre-left candidate

The face-to-face meeting between Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte in a bar in Campobasso will be defined as the “coffee pact”. The Pd secretary and the M5S leader support the same candidate for the leadership of the Molise Region, the mayor of the regional capital Roberto Gravina, elected with the M5S. “The stage together cannot be done due to agenda problems – explain pentastellate sources – and then it is something that should have been planned earlier, but there is absolutely no distancing”.

Molise: Conte, with Schlein we work in team spirit

“We have decided to make our interventions more effective by distributing them in the many towns. Schlein will give his speech in Termoli, where I was yesterday, and I will be in Isernia and Campobasso. We are working in a team spirit”, said the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, in L’aria che tira estate, on La7, regarding the meeting with Elly Schlein.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

