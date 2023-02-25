Home Business Elections Nigeria, the key country of Africa to choose in a climate of crisis
Business

Elections Nigeria, the key country of Africa to choose in a climate of crisis

by admin
Elections Nigeria, the key country of Africa to choose in a climate of crisis

Farewell to Buhari, Nigeria chooses new leader. With effects on Africa and Europe

The Nigeria goes to vote today to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. And for the first time in the modern history of Africa’s most populous democracy, grappling with a security crisis, a sluggish economy and growing poverty, a third candidate has emerged to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

With Buhari stepping down after two terms, Tinubu ball of the APC, 70, a former governor of Lagos and political kingpin, is convinced that his turn for the presidency has come. He faces a familiar rival: PDP candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76 years old, who is in his sixth candidacy for the presidency.

But the emergence of a third surprise candidate who appeals to young voters, Labour Peter Obi, Aged 61, he opened the race for the first time since the end of the military regime in 1999. Nearly 10 million new voters registered this year, most of them under the age of 34, represent an important part of the electorate. But shortages of money and fuel in the days leading up to the elections also left many Nigerians feeling angry and more than usual in a country already hit by more than 20% inflation. Voters will also vote for Nigeria’s two houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate.

It is a decisive vote and with effects not only internally, but also regionally and globally. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa and is experiencing a demographic boom that will lead it to assume an even more important role in the continent and beyond.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

UniCredit, with the shareholder buyback to vote on...

Because Piazza Affari doesn’t have to worry about...

Online ticket offices, MMM Group challenges Vivaticket and...

Cdx, the orphan electorate of Meloni and Salvini...

Gold Rebounds with Weak Dollar: Most Favorable Scenario

Unicredit considers an increase of up to 40%...

Bonaccini RAI cut on eyebrows ends up in...

Bonaccini RAI cut on eyebrows ends up in...

Looking up at the Galaxy Geely at the...

US inflation stops stock markets. Leonardo third positive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy