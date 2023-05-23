Elections – Poll: Majority of Germans against lowering the voting age

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The majority of Germans over the age of 18 are against lowering the voting age to 16. This was the result of a survey by the opinion research institute Insa for the “Bild” (Wednesday edition).

Accordingly, 62 percent of those surveyed reject or tend to reject the fact that in future German citizens over the age of 16 will be able to vote in federal elections. On the other hand, 27 percent are in favor or rather in favor of lowering the voting age. Seven percent don’t care about this question and four percent cannot or do not want to position themselves on this. Only Green voters would welcome such a change in electoral law (48 percent). A majority of all other groups of voters rejected lowering the voting age at federal level (48-79 percent). Even an extension of the legislative period to five instead of the previous four years does not find a majority among the Germans. 45 percent of respondents (rather) reject it. About a third (34 percent) find the rare choice (rather) good. 17 percent don’t care about this and another five percent are unable or unwilling to provide any information. “If politicians want a majority of Germans to lower the voting age and extend the legislative period in the federal government, they still have to do a lot of convincing,” said Insa boss Hermann Binkert of “Bild”. Insa surveyed a total of 1,001 German citizens between May 19 and 22.

