by admin
Survey, the dispute with Macron increases trust in Meloni and the Brothers of Italy

The dispute with Macron is good for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This is the main figure of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

The consensus in the prime minister rises this week from 51.8 to 51.9% and above all his party, the Brothers of Italy, is running again and growing up to 28.9%. Both the Lega and Forza Italia retreat slightly. The Pd returns to rise and reaches 15.5% while the 5 Stars stand at an excellent 17.9%. The Third Pole Calenda-Renzi slips to 9.1%.

