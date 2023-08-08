Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry of the Interior “campaign headquarters”

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) has accused Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) of abusing her house for election campaign purposes in view of the proposal contained in a discussion paper to expel suspected clan members. “The closer the Hessian state election approaches, the harder Ms. Faeser is trying to convert the Federal Ministry of the Interior into the SPD election campaign headquarters,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“The current headline is the second wash of a discussion paper that was circulated a week ago.” Reul added: “If the Federal Minister of the Interior wanted to make real progress, she would initiate a proper legislative process instead of publishing collections of ideas on a website.”

