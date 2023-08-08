Home » Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry of the Interior “campaign headquarters”
Business

Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry of the Interior “campaign headquarters”

by admin
Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry of the Interior “campaign headquarters”

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) has accused Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) of abusing her house for election campaign purposes in view of the proposal contained in a discussion paper to expel suspected clan members. “The closer the Hessian state election approaches, the harder Ms. Faeser is trying to convert the Federal Ministry of the Interior into the SPD election campaign headquarters,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“The current headline is the second wash of a discussion paper that was circulated a week ago.” Reul added: “If the Federal Minister of the Interior wanted to make real progress, she would initiate a proper legislative process instead of publishing collections of ideas on a website.”

HOME PAGE

See also  The next reason for rising electricity and gas prices

You may also like

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the...

Concerns about industry – “Germany is being reassessed”...

Fondo Neva First Italia, final sprint: 9 startups...

What does it mean for companies when managers...

Catania, with the airport fire “only 5% of...

Shares: Better than the Dax – only these...

Chinese exports in deep red, only good trade...

Greens: rededicate 30 billion euros – this plan...

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.55 Billion, Biggest...

Resolution 30 of 07/18/2023 – Activation of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy