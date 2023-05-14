Elections Türkiye, Erdogan cuts bills to win. And he threatens a coup

Erdogan tries to win the elections in Turkey by raising wages and lowering bills

Minimum wages, pensions, energy and reduced bills to win the elections. This is the strategy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to broaden its base of consensus and gain ground in a difficult run-up to a reconfirmation that at the moment seems anything but obvious.

A few hours after the appointment with the polls, Erdogan raised the minimum wage of civil servants by 45%, bringing it to almost 800 euros (15,000 Turkish lira) the salary of those employed at the lowest level of the state employment hierarchies. A measure that directly affects about 700,000 people and which comes with the promise of further increases in the month of July. A promise clearly linked to the outcome of the vote.

Another pillar of Erdogan’s strategy concerns energy. Recently the incumbent president claimed responsibility for the discovery of oil deposits in the east of the country and declared that Turkey is “ready to produce 100,000 barrels of oil a day”. Energy dependence on imports constitutes the first item of expenditure for the Turkish economy and the steps taken towards economic independence represent one of Erdogan’s strong points, who to avoid problems in gas supply has signed an agreement with Moscow with which the payment of Ankara’s debts to Gazprom have been postponed and supplies secured.

Not entirely reassuring messages from recent rallies and Twitter profile. As reported by the Republic: “Bring your loved ones to vote, let the opposition drown in its mud, we will continue to serve our great nation”. of his supporters. There will be a “heavy price to pay” if the opposition wins, We will not allow our society to be shaken by perverted lifestyles such as LGBTQ+. Don’t let chaos win.”press on”.

And a few hours earlier Erdogan had delivered to his twitter profile an ambiguous message, continues Repubblica: “«When necessary, as during the night of 15 July, we claim our independence and our future even at the cost of our lives», «we will not cast a shadow on the will of the nation and on our democracy», he wrote, evoking the failed coup d’état of 2016, the clashes between the coup plotters and the population who took to the streets”.

