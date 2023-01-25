Listen to the audio version of the article

On the infrastructure front for electric recharging, Italy must accelerate because it is only seventh in Europe for the supply of recharging columns. In this context, the decision of the French Electra to invest 200 million euros in Italy to create a network of supercharger hubs was born, stations that guarantee a complete recharge of the vehicle in 15-30 minutes, powered by sustainable energy and distributed in public spaces and car parks and private individuals, from supermarkets, large shops, hotel chains, service stations.

The objective of the company, which specializes in technologies for the fast and ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles, is to facilitate the transition towards sustainable and zero-emission mobility by guaranteeing users access to devices around the clock without queuing, thanks to the possibility of booking in advance the charging station through a dedicated app.

The French company, founded in 2021 by Aurélien de Meaux (CEO), Augustin Derville (CTO) and Julien Belliato (COO), with headquarters in Paris, aims to install 3,000 ultra-fast charging points in Italy over the next three years and thus try to gain leadership in the industry.

In Italy, as of December 2022, there are around 171,000 pure full electric cars circulating. If you look at registrations, the country has a much lower share of rechargeable batteries (full electric and plug-in) than, for example, Germany and France, and in any case below the 10% threshold. However, this is a market destined to grow thanks to the availability of potential buyers and the growing offer of car manufacturers.

«It is urgent to accelerate the development of an adequate and efficient recharging infrastructure network, which makes recharging as easy as refueling and which is accessible at any time, bearing in mind that for at least a quarter of Italians the difficulty associated with vehicle recharging electricity could affect the purchase» underlines Eugenio Sapora, General Manager of Electra Italia.