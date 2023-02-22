Listen to the audio version of the article

The battery in an electric car accounts for approximately 40% of the vehicle cost. Extending autonomy by 28% could translate into clear savings for manufacturers, because the battery would be less bulky and expensive, and lower list prices for customers. The mission is possible because this is what Electra Vehicles’ software based on artificial intelligence and machine learning has already shown it can do. The company, made in the USA but founded by an Italian, has announced…