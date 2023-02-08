Listen to the audio version of the article

The columns for electric cars are increasing in Italy. In 2022, 10,748 new charging points were installed, of which 3,996 were grounded in the last quarter alone. This is in fact the best result ever recorded in the Peninsula, which can thus count on a network of 36,772 top-up points as at 31 December 2022. In percentage terms, in 2022 the recharging points installed on the national territory increased by 41%, after the +36% achieved in 2021. Together with the number of installations, the weight of high-power infrastructures on the total is also growing. In addition to doubled the share of DC points (in 2021 they were around 6% compared to 12% in 2022), that of ultra-fast points with power over 150 kW tripled, from 1% in 2021 to 3.1% of 2022.

How many columns are there in Italy

As underlined by the fourth edition of the report “Recharging infrastructure for public use in Italy”, presented by Motus-E, there are 36,772 recharging points in Italy. approximately 58% of the columns are located in Northern Italy, 22% in the Center and 20% in the South and on the Islands.

With 5,971 charging points, Lombardy confirms itself as the Region with the most points, repeating the record of 2020 and 2021: alone it concentrates 16% of Italian charging points. Followed in order by Piedmont and Veneto (with 11% of the total each), Lazio and Emilia-Romagna (with 10% each) and finally Tuscany (8%). These regions cover a total of 66% of the total number of charging points for public use in Italy. Approximately 33% of the total points are located in the 14 metropolitan cities, where approximately 36% of the population lives. Rome is in first place for the number of charging points (2,751), followed by Milan (1,927), Turin (1,641), Venice (1,372) and Florence (882). In absolute terms, the last places among the metropolitan cities go to Messina (298 recharging points), Cagliari (250) and Reggio Calabria (123). A positive sign also for the recharging points on the motorway, which at 31 December 2022 reached 496 (of which 85% in DC with power over 43 kW) from 118 at the end of 2021.

Italia vs Europa

Finally, the study focuses on the comparison between Italy and the other main European countries, noting how far the peninsula’s infrastructure is more advanced than many believe. In fact, for every 100 electric vehicles on the road, Italy has 21.5 recharging points for public use, compared to 11.5 in France, 8.2 in Germany and 8.9 in the United Kingdom. Countries, these, in which in the last year the registrations of electric cars have grown respectively by 25.3%, 32.3% and 40.1%, against the isolated Italian step backwards (-27.1% ).

The same is also true when the perimeter is restricted to high-power recharges only, which in the Peninsula are 2.6 for every 100 BEVs in circulation, compared to 1.5 in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Therefore, it is evident that the anomalous trend of BEV sales in Italy does not depend on infrastructural factors.