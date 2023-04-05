Listen to the audio version of the article

The charging network for electric cars in Italy continues to grow. Indeed, in the first quarter of the year, 4,401 new charging points for public use were installed, bringing the national total to 41,173 points. As reported by Motus-e, an average of 340 new charging points were installed per week in the period January-March 2023. A figure that has helped to reach the 13,316 charging points installed in the last 12 months (+47.8%). In exactly two years, the number of recharging points in Italy practically doubled: from 20,757 to 41,173, with approximately 90% of recharging points having a power equal to or less than 43 kW.

Charging stations: good for the north, bad for the south

Analyzing the distribution of infrastructures, a slight recovery can be observed in the South and Islands, now at 21% of the total, which gain a percentage point of share compared to the North (57% of the total) and are approaching the level of the Center (22%) . Lombardy is confirmed as the Region with the most recharging points (6,661), ahead of the trio made up of Piedmont (4,215), Veneto (4,169) and Lazio (4,032). Emilia-Romagna closes the ranking of the top five, reaching 3,732, with Campania marking the best growth at a national level: since the beginning of the year, charging points have gone from 1,184 to 2,145. Sales of electric cars are also growing, going from 4,515 units in March 2022 to 8,195 registrations in March 2023 against a total of 168,294 cars registered in the third month of the year, thus reaching a 4.8% share.