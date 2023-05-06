Electric car? Dacia focuses on endothermic engines

Electric car? No thank you. Dacia focuses on endothermic engines

Dacia leaves the electric car in the garage and sales in Italy take off at an all-time high. With 28,913 registrations in the first quarter of the year the brand owned by the Renault group indeed it is confirmed first brand in the private car market with a record share of 9.7%. The result comes just a few weeks after the CEO’s declarations Denis Le Vot which, illustrating the group’s strategies, explained that it will continue to offer essential and light cars but with combustion engines.

“We make cars that are much lighter than those proposed by the competition equal segment and this allows us to keep a level of emissions so low that costly forms of electrification can be avoided – declared Le Vot . – One of our models has a 20% lower mass compared to the competition, with a value of around 1,200 kilograms. This allows you to equip the vehicle with small and less powerful engines, obtaining the 10% less approved emissions compared to competing models. “By building lightweight, low-impact cars, we deliver to customers a cheaper alternative to contribute to environmental protection – he added. – We will be ready for electrification when needed but until then we will continue to invest gradually amortizing development costs and offering technologies at a competitive price”. “An industrial advantage that turns into a commercial opportunity – she concluded – since car prices will continue to be competitive”.

The most requested models

Sandero, in the first quarter, with 15,235 registrations, it ranked first as the best-selling foreign car on the private market, maintaining its leadership in the B segment. Duster between January and April it ranked fourth among cars sold to private individuals with 10,653 registrations and maintains its third position as the most sold foreign car to private individuals.

With 2,378 registrations in the private car market – which lead to over 9,000 units since the launch which took place at the beginning of 2022 – Jogger it was confirmed in the Top 10 of the C segment and in first place in the C-Multispace segment. On the green front, it is also worth mentioning the performance in the segment of LPG fueled models. With over 21,000 registrations and a market share exceeding 40%, Dacia confirms its leadership in this segment. The bi-fuel Eco-G 100 engine is the most chosen by customers with a sales mix of 70%.

“Dacia’s success story continues and the month of April consolidates the trend of the beginning of 2023 – he commented Guido Tocci, managing director of Dacia Italy – Being the best-selling private brand in Italy in the first quarter makes us proud and satisfied with the extraordinary work we do every day to meet the real needs of our customers”.

“These results demonstrate the successful launch of the new brand identity and brand strategy and allow us to work optimistically to maintain this positive growth trend, while remaining true to our business model.”

This way you really fight pollution

The production of light and essential cars allows Dacia to plan the energy transition more gradually, but not neglect it. Being part of the Renault group, the brand can take advantage of the already available hybrid and all-electric power units, reducing application times and development costs. But what matters most is that Dacia is intercepting market trends and the needs of the vast majority of consumers more than others. Pointing up endothermic engine vehicles with low emissions and low prices the House (much more than those who offer expensive electric cars) favors the replacement of a circulating and polluting fleet which in Italy is among the oldest in Europe.