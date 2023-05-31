Home » Electric car, EU-US agreement for charging standards
BRUSSELS. Inflation Reduction Acr and competition in clean-tech, thaw technical trials between the European Union and the United States that are starting to build a new alliance of environmental and geo-political sustainability. The EU, which is grappling with the green transformation of its economy and its industry, has in China one of the main suppliers of what is needed, for example, for batteries. One of the agreements between representatives of the Union of the United States and the United States concerns precisely clean mobility, which lays the foundations for a completely new transatlantic market and system.

So go ahead with “a common international standard on megawatt charging systems for recharging heavy electric vehicles” so as to facilitate transatlantic trade and investment by reducing production and installation costs. In terms of mobility, there are three main recommendations. First, develop “a common strategy” to support the necessary standards and their bilateral recognition. Then support the development and installation of an “intelligent and cost-effective” recharging infrastructure that avoids producing waste or products that cannot be recovered or recycled. Finally, it focuses on “identifying the pre-normative research, development and demonstration needed to address the remaining challenges and to support consumers, industry and the network”.

The transatlantic collaboration on electric vehicle infrastructure technical requirements aims to more efficiently implement publicly funded charging infrastructure, improve our electric grids and enable our industries to be more competitive in global markets. An underlining, the latter, which can be read as an intent for peace and in the desire to avoid new trade wars.

To respond to the increase in inflation, the Biden administration has launched the Inflation Reduction Act, a plan worth about 369 billion dollars that closely affects the green technology sector. The EU has threatened the political and industrial strategy enshrined in the Green Deal and green transition efforts. The Inflation Reduction Act provides, among other things, tax relief for the purchase of Made in the USA products including cars, batteries and renewable energy. This is a first step to avoid the war of public subsidies, in which the EU would have to lose a lot. As well as Washington. With China as an economic competitor and with an ever-increasing global weight, pushing the Old Continent into the arms of Beijing is not even convenient for the White House. On with the cooperation, then.

Brussels breathes a sigh of relief. “Our cooperation with the United States in the field of standardization is making tangible progress,” said Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry, at the end of the fourth ministerial meeting of the EU-US Council for Technology and Trade. “Today, we advance our alignment on common standards for electric mobility, increasing transatlantic competitiveness.”

The twelve-star green agenda is perceived as less at risk, the overseas partner is no longer such a strong threat. The EU and the US have agreed to a work program on sustainable trade, which means closer cooperation to jointly promote the green transition. The goal is “to ensure that EU and US incentive programs or a clean economy reinforce each other” instead of opposing and contrasting each other.

