Electric car, postponed the plan to install 21,000 new columns

The electric car pushes the fourth installment of the Pnrr off-road

Among the projects that are late (there are seven) and which therefore risk jeopardizing the arrival of European funds, there is one closely linked to the car, namely the creation of the network of recharging stations on Italian roads. One chapter, that of electrification, decided by Draghi government without having duly taken into account the red tape, the administrative delays and authorization processes that are extending the implementation times.

Over 20,000 new stations

The plan provides 741.32 million euros of appropriations to install more than 21,000 charging stations by 30 June 2026 throughout the Italian territory. Last May, the Ministry of the Environment announced the notices for the presentation of projects and for the construction of recharge points along the highways (150 million for 2,500 stalls) and in urban centers (127 million for 4,000 plugs). By June we should have moved on to defining the ranking of the projects but this was not possible. At this point the government asked to remodulate the June target and guaranteed the Commission that “the delay will be filled in 2024”. Among other things, the project for the realization of hydrogen filling stations with the Commission which must approve the cut from 40 to 35 of the awards, otherwise a new tender will have to be carried out.

Electrification in Italy

In our country we have reached altitude 41,173 charging points for electric cars, 22,107 columns e 15.262 location. This was stated by Motus-E, which monitors the situation on a quarterly basis. Specifically, in the last three months, the supply network has grown with the arrival of 4,401 new points, 2,773 single columns and 1,214 new locations. It should also be emphasized that, in two years, the charging points have more than doubled, compared to 20,757 in 2021. Unfortunately, however, 23% of the infrastructures installed is currently unusable by users due to lack of connection to the network by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons, against a 77% active instead.

A country split in two

Speaking of geographical distribution, approximately 57% of the infrastructure is distributed in Northern Italy, 22% in the Center and only 21% in the South and in the Islands. Looking at the individual Regions, the Lombardy owns by itself 16% of installations (6.661). Followed, in order: Piedmont, Veneto and Lazio (11%), Emilia-Romagna (9%) and Tuscany (7%). These six Regions cover a total of 62% of the total.

